'Dogs Drop Crumble Late in Series Finale Loss

August 11, 2024 - American Association (AA)

Lincoln Saltdogs News Release







LINCOLN, NE - The Saltdogs (30-51) once again scored first against the Monarchs (40-39) but an error in the ninth gave way to a 2-1 walk-off loss.

INF Alex Baeza homered for the 10th time this season coming in the first inning, it would be the only run of the game for Lincoln.

RHP Foster Pace tossed his fifth quality start of the season with 6.0 scoreless innings giving up four hits, one walk, and struck out five.

The Saltdogs opened the scoring for the sixth consecutive time against the Monarchs with Baeza's 10th homer of the season down the line in right field.

Foster Pace ran into trouble in the bottom of the sixth inning with a bases-loaded, no-out jam, but he managed out of it with a zero to end his outing.

Kansas City would tie the game with an RBI single in the home half of the seventh inning.

To the ninth Lincoln had just one out to get before heading to extra innings for a potential sixth time versus the Monarchs this season but an error in the middle infield allowed the game-winning run to score from third as the Saltdogs lost in walk-off fashion.

In the 15 meetings between the Saltdogs and Monarchs, eight of them ended in a one-run deficit. Lincoln finishes 5-10 against Kansas City in 2024.

The Saltdogs have an off-day on Monday before opening up a three-game series with Fargo-Moorhead in North Dakota at 7:05 on Tuesday night from Newman Outdoor Field in North Dakota.

Catch every Saltdogs game home and away on KFOR FM 101.5/1240 AM or stream live for free on aabaseball.tv, new for the 2024 season.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from August 11, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.