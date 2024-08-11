Monarchs Battle Back to Walk-Off Saltdogs

KANSAS CITY, Kan. - A dominant pitching performance and a two-out rally in the ninth led the Kansas City Monarchs to a walk-off win.

All-Star right-hander Julian Garcia tied his career-high with 10 strikeouts and the Monarchs walked it off after a throwing error by Lincoln Saltdogs shortstop Drew Devine Sunday afternoon at Legends Field.

The mistake lifted Kansas City (40-39) to a 2-1 win. The Monarchs secured a series victory and their sixth walk-off win of the season.

Third baseman Abiatal Avelino hit the bouncing ball to Devine after fouling off two two-strike pitches.

The Lincoln shortstop's underhand flip sailed over second baseman Dakota Conners to score Herbert Iser from second base.

"It was a good at-bat, he battled away," Iser said. "It put pressure on the defense and it won us the game."

Garcia was excellent in his ninth start of the season. The right-hander recorded two strikeouts in four of his innings and had a punchout in each of his six frames.

Kansas City's staff combined for 12 strikeouts in the win.

"They were pounding the zone, throwing every pitch for a strike and competing," Iser said. "That's all you can ask for."

The starter's only mistake came just two batters in. Lincoln (30-51) first baseman Alex Baeza barreled a solo home run to right field to give the Saltdogs a 1-0 advantage.

Lincoln starter Foster Pace matched Garcia's every move. The right-hander threw six shutout innings and added five strikeouts.

The Monarchs' bats soared into action in the seventh. Kansas City started the inning with three straight strikeouts to tie the game.

Iser pulled a single into right field to score Trent Giambrone from second base. That tied the game at one.

"I got a good-looking changeup," Iser said. "I was just fortunate that the infield was in so that it snuck through."

Juan Nuñez dominated in his Kansas City Monarchs debut. The former Toronto Blue Jays prospect retired the first five batters that he faced in 1.2 scoreless innings.

Damon Jones and Jeff Hakanson (1-0) recorded the final four outs to get the game into the bottom of the ninth.

UP NEXT

The Monarchs begin a 2023 Miles Wolff Cup Finals rematch on Tuesday against the Chicago Dogs.

First pitch is scheduled at 6:35 p.m. Overland Park native and former major leaguer Collin Wiles will start for Kansas City.

