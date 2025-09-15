Veronica Burton Earns Kia Most Improved Player Award
Published on September 15, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Golden State Valkyries YouTube Video
Veronica Burton took over in Golden State
Her relentless effort helped the Valkyries become the first expansion team in its inaugural szn to clinch a playoffs berth and it all paid off
The Most Improved Player EARNED IT
#KIAMIP | Kia
Check out the Golden State Valkyries Statistics
