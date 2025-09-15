Veronica Burton Earns Kia Most Improved Player Award

Published on September 15, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Golden State Valkyries YouTube Video







Veronica Burton took over in Golden State

Her relentless effort helped the Valkyries become the first expansion team in its inaugural szn to clinch a playoffs berth and it all paid off

The Most Improved Player EARNED IT

#KIAMIP | Kia







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from September 15, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.