Veras Finds Success in 10-6 Loss against Chattanooga

September 16, 2023 - Southern League (SL) - Birmingham Barons







The Birmingham Barons dropped their second consecutive game against the Chattanooga Lookouts in Game 4 on Friday, September 15th. In the 10-6 loss, the Barons collected nine hits and used a total of four pitchers. In the ballgame, Wilfred Veras separated himself as the most prolific as he finished 2-5 with a run, two RBI and a home run.

From the plate, Veras was the brightest spot, however, there were others to contribute. Shawn Goosenberg was one of those bright spots as he smacked his first home run at the Double-A level for his lone hit of the night. Bryan Ramos also contributed to the score column as he was the Baron to kick off the scoring in the third with an RBI double for his sole hit of the night. Terrell Tatum was the only other Baron to collect an RBI in the game with his sacrifice fly in the sixth inning.

Other Barons with a hit in the ballgame were Colson Montgomery, Sebastian Rivero and Moises Castillo (2).

From the mound, Birmingham's pitching staff was a bit better than the final score may show. Starting RHP Jonathan Cannon finished his 11th start as Baron managing 3.0 innings pitched. Cannon finished his duties allowing five hits, eight runs, one earned run, one walk, one home run and two strikeouts. The right-handed starter was relieved to start the fourth inning by RHP Adisyn Coffey.

Coffey was tasked with the next 1.1 innings pitched finishing with zero hits, zero runs, three walks and two strikeouts. Coffey was then relieved by the first and only LHP of the night for the Barons in Garrett Schoenle.

Schoenle finished 2.2 innings pitched allowing two hits, two earned runs, one walk and one home run to go with six strikeouts in 11 batters raced. The southpaw turned over the mound to the final pitcher of the night for the Barons in RHP Yoelvin Silven.

Silven capped off the game with his lone inning of work in which he allowed one hit and struck out three batters.

Birmingham now sits 2-2 in their current series with the Lookouts. The Barons now turn their efforts to Game 5 in which they are planning on tossing out RHP Matt Thompson for his 27th and final start of the season.

