Heart of a Shucker Community Fund Announces Donation to Hattiesburg Parks and Rec

BILOXI, MS - The Heart of a Shucker Community Fund, created in partnership with the Biloxi Shuckers and the Gulf Coast Community Foundation, has announced a donation to the City of Hattiesburg Parks and Recreation Department.

"We are grateful to the Heart of a Shucker Community Fund in choosing to make an impact on local youth through the City of Hattiesburg's Parks & Recreation Department," said Hattiesburg Mayor Toby Barker. "2023 Biloxi Shucker, Joe Gray, Jr., is a proud Hattiesburger who participated in our youth programming. This funding will help us as we grow the next generation of Joe Grays, where there's an opportunity to learn the facets of teamwork, work ethic and how to be community leaders through recreational programming."

The donation was announced prior to the Shuckers' game on Saturday, September 16 against the Montgomery Biscuits.

"We're thrilled to make our final donation of the season to the Hattiesburg Parks & Recreation Department," David Blackwell, Shuckers Community Relations Manager said. "We have a wonderful fan base in Hattiesburg and we are excited to offer some assistance to a wonderful city. We look forward to supporting the young athletes in the Hattiesburg area in the future."

ABOUT HATTIESBURG PARKS AND RECREATION:

The Parks and Recreation Department manages and maintains the public parks, community centers, sports fields, cemeteries and other recreational facilities throughout the City of Hattiesburg. With a mission to enhance the quality of life for Hattiesburg's citizens by providing recreational activities, beautiful parks, user-friendly facilities and attractive community centers in safe, enjoyable environments.

This department also provides league play, camps, clinics and tournaments in several competitive sports such as baseball, basketball, soccer, softball and tennis - along with a variety of innovative programming for ages 18 - 65.

ABOUT THE HEART OF A SHUCKER COMMUNITY FUND:

The Heart of a Shucker Community Fund was created on July 3, 2023, to allow the Biloxi Shuckers to make meaningful contributions to enhance the Gulf Coast community the team calls home. The fund, the first created in Shuckers franchise history, aims to support the local Gulf Coast community and beyond through meaningful contributions, partnerships and exposure.

