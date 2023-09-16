Wahoos Blank M-Braves, 3-0, on Saturday Night

Mississippi Braves' Hurston Waldrep on the mound

PENSACOLA, FL - Behind seven shutout innings from Jonathan Bermudez, the Pensacola Blue Wahoos (78-57, 37-30) shut the Mississippi Braves (62-74, 29-39) 3-0 on Saturday night at Blue Wahoos Stadium.

Hurston Waldrep, Atlanta's first-round (24th overall) pick in the 2023 draft, made his seventh professional start and third for the M-Braves on Saturday. The 21-year-old struggled with command in a 19-pitch first inning, walking one, but settled into a five-strikeout performance in four innings, walking just one and giving up a run on four hits.

Pensacola got a leadoff double from Cobie Fletcher-Vance in the third inning, and he scored on a Victor Mesa Jr. single to make it 1-0. Waldrep threw 63 pitches (35 strikes) in the start.

Trey Riley had one of his best relief appearances of 2023, striking out five over two innings behind Waldrep. The Wahoos tacked on another run in the seventh inning to go up 2-0 on a sacrifice fly from Norel Gonzalez.

The run support was plenty for Bermudez, who tossed a career-high seven shutout innings on three hits, walking none and striking out nine. Pensacola pushed across another in the eighth inning, taking advantage of a Peyton Williams two-out walk and an RBI single from Bennett Hostetler. Pensacola relievers Chandler Jozwiak and Luarbert Arias finished off the shutout.

Mississippi's Drake Baldwin finished 2-for-3, leading the offense. The 22-year-old catcher has hit in 11 of his first 13 games at the Double-A level, posting a .320 batting average.

The M-Braves will close out the 2023 regular season on Sunday in Pensacola. Neither team has announced their Sunday starter. The first pitch is at 4:05 pm CT, with coverage starting 15 minutes before on 102.1 The Box, MiLB First Pitch App, and Bally Live. 2024 Season Tickets are on sale now by visiting missisisippibraves.com/tickets or by calling 888-BRAVES4.

