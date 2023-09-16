Shuckers Eliminated from Playoff Contention with Loss to Biscuits

September 16, 2023 - Southern League (SL) - Biloxi Shuckers News Release









Biloxi Shuckers' TJ Shook in action

(Biloxi Shuckers, Credit: Sierra Gatz) Biloxi Shuckers' TJ Shook in action(Biloxi Shuckers, Credit: Sierra Gatz)

BILOXI, MS - A two-run home run from Mason Auer in the fourth inning proved to be the difference in a 2-1 loss for the Biloxi Shuckers (74-62, 40-27) against the Montgomery Biscuits (79-58, 43-25) at MGM Park on Saturday night. The loss eliminates the Shuckers from playoff contention as the Biscuits clinched the second-half South Division title with the win.

The Shuckers' offense started off the bat with a solo shot from Isaac Collins off the first pitch thrown by Biscuits' starter Cole Wilcox. Shuckers' starter TJ Shook worked around trouble in each of the first three innings, stranding the bases-loaded in the second and stranding two in the third. However, in the fourth, the Biscuits took the lead on a two-run home run from Mason Auer, his second of the series.

With a 2-1 lead, Wilcox worked through a scoreless fifth, ending his night with five innings of one-run ball on 57 pitches. The Shuckers brought James Meeker out of the bullpen in relief of Shook for the sixth inning, and Meeker dominated to the tune of three scoreless innings and three strikeouts.

For the Biscuits, Keyshawn Askew and Colby White combined for one hit over three scoreless innings. White stranded the tying run at third in the eighth by inducing a groundout to second.

In the ninth, Cam Robinson threw a scoreless inning, capped off by a sliding catch into the left-field bullpen from Brock Wilken. In the bottom of the inning, Zavier Warren tallied a two-out double, but Chris Gau locked down his fifth save of the year with a popout to second. Shook (7-5) took the loss for Biloxi while Wilcox (6-8) took the win for the Biscuits.

The Shuckers will conclude the 2023 season with the season-finale at 1:05 p.m. at MGM Park with Fan Appreciation Day. Groups of four or more can grab a Fun Pack for $19 per person, including four reserved level tickets, hot dogs, chips and a drink. Fans can receive a Shuckers team poster presented by Mele Printing, pregame player autographs and have a catch on the field after the game.

The game can be heard on Cruisin' WGCM 1240 AM, 100.9 FM with coverage beginning at 12:50 p.m. with the Biloxi Shuckers Pregame Show featuring the Mississippi Army National Guard Pregame Interview. The game can also be seen live on MiLB.tv.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from September 16, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.