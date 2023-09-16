Biscuits Top Shuckers, 2-1

BILOXI, Miss. - The Biloxi Shuckers (74-62) needed a win to force a winner-take-all regular season finale, but the Biscuits (79-58) were able to clinch the South Division title for the second half by a score of 2-1 on Saturday night at MGM Park.

Cole Wilcox (6-8) held Biloxi to only three hits and two walks over five innings pitched in his 25th start of the season. However, the Shuckers were able to score in the first inning on a home run by Isaac Collins.

On the other side, TJ Shook (7-5) allowed only five hits to Montgomery and pitched three scoreless innings, but that would change in the fourth. After Carson Williams was hit by a pitch, Mason Auer launched a two-run home run to left center field and put the Biscuits ahead 2-1.

The game turned into a stalemate from that point, with the bullpens for both teams allowing only six combined hits after the fifth inning. The score remained the same going into the ninth, giving Chris Gau a chance to shut the door on the Shuckers playoff chances.

The right-hander recorded a strikeout and a forceout against his first two batters, but a double from Zavier Warren put the winning run at the plate with two outs. With Nick Kahle at the plate, Gau forced a pop out to second baseman Tanner Murray and secured the victory for the Butter and Blue.

Wilcox earned the win and Gau recorded his fifth save of the season while Shook took the loss. Montgomery has clinched a playoff berth for the eighth consecutive season, which is the longest streak in franchise history. In addition, the Biscuits have won 26 of their last 32 games including 12 of the last 14.

Bob Seymour extended his hitting streak to 11 games and his on-base streak to 16 during the win, with the former being one game shy of tying the season long set by Tristan Peters earlier this year.

The Biscuits and Shuckers will close the series and the regular season at MGM Park on Sunday, Sept. 17 at 1:05 p.m. CST. Logan Workman (4-4) is set to start for Montgomery in the series finale.

The Butter and Blue will return to Riverwalk Stadium on Tuesday, September 19 for a best-of-three series against the Pensacola Blue Wahoos.

