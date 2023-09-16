M-Braves Prevail in Rain-Delayed Win Over Pensacola

Mississippi Braves' Daniel Martinez in action

PENSACOLA, FL - In a game that started an hour and 50 minutes behind schedule due to a rain delay, the Mississippi Braves (62-73, 29-38) beat the Pensacola Blue Wahoos (77-57, 36-30) 5-4 on Friday night at Blue Wahoos Stadium.

Daniel Martinez posted a career-best Double-A start. The right-hander tossed six innings of one-run ball. He allowed two hits and three walks with seven strikeouts, giving up his lone run in the sixth. In six Double-A starts, Martinez is 1-2 with a 4.71 ERA in 28 2/3 innings. He has 37 strikeouts.

After four scoreless innings, the M-Braves broke through for three runs in the fifth. Cody Milligan singled to left center to lead off the inning. Two batters later, Luke Waddell scored Milligan from second base with a line drive to center. Bryson Horne lofted a two-run double just past the glove of the center fielder and to the wall to make it 3-0.

Milligan reached three times, going 2-for-4 with a walk, a stolen base and a run. Waddell also reached three times, going 2-for-4 with a walk and an RBI.

Drake Baldwin punched an RBI single through the right side of the infield in the seventh to extend the M-Braves lead back out to three runs. Javier Valdes and Drew Campbell each doubled in the eighth to score another run and make it 5-1.

Campbell notched two doubles in a 2-for-4 performance. The M-Braves racked up nine hits and seven walks.

After Pensacola scored three runs in the eighth, Brooks Wilson entered the game and picked up four outs for the 5-4 win and the save.

The fifth game of the series is on Saturday night at Blue Wahoos Stadium. RHP Hurston Waldrep (0-0, 3.00) will make the start Mississippi while LHP Jonathan Bermudez (4-5, 4.95) will start for Pensacola. The first pitch is at 6:05 pm CT, with coverage starting 15 minutes before on 102.1 The Box, MiLB First Pitch App, and Bally Live.

