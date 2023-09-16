Smokies Record Largest Comeback Win of the Season

September 16, 2023 - Southern League (SL) - Tennessee Smokies News Release







Kodak, TN- The Tennessee Smokies (74-62), once down 7-0, rallied back to beat the Rocket City Trash Pandas, 9-8 in the 11th inning. Tennessee has now scored at least eight runs in three straight games for the first time since 2015.

After a pair of scoreless innings, Rocket City (58-79) scored two in the third inning, four in the fourth and one in the fifth. However, in the home half of the fifth inning, the Smokies scored seven unanswered runs on seven hits, including a Christian Franklin triple that scored three and a James Trianto game-tying RBI single.

It was a 7-7 game, entering extra innings. Rocket City and Tennessee each scored one run in the 10th, but the Trash Pandas failed to score in the top of the 11th. In the home half of the inning, with the initial placement runner on second and nobody out, BJ Murray capped off the seven-run comeback with a walk-off RBI double.

Kodak, TN- The Tennessee Smokies (74-62), once down 7-0, rallied back to beat the Rocket City Trash Pandas, 9-8 in the 11th inning. Tennessee has now scored at least eight runs in three straight games for the first time since 2015.

After a pair of scoreless innings, Rocket City (58-79) scored two in the third inning, four in the fourth and one in the fifth. However, in the home half of the fifth inning, the Smokies scored seven unanswered runs on seven hits, including a Christian Franklin triple that scored three and a James Trianto game-tying RBI single.

It was a 7-7 game, entering extra innings. Rocket City and Tennessee each scored one run in the 10th, but the Trash Pandas failed to score in the top of the 11th. In the home half of the inning, with the initial placement runner on second and nobody out, BJ Murray capped off the seven-run comeback with a walk-off RBI double.

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from September 16, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.