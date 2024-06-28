Vera Vera Good Rally

June 28, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

CHATTANOOGA, TENNESSEE - A grand slam homerun from Rocket City second baseman Arol Vera capped an improbable comeback as the Trash Pandas scored eight runs in the ninth inning to defeat the Chattanooga Lookouts 10-8 at AT&T Field Friday evening. Rocket City had trailed 8-2 entering the frame.

The eight-run ninth by Rocket City is the most runs they have scored in a single inning this season. The grand slam by Vera was also the first of the year for Trash Pandas hitters.

For the fourth game in a row the Trash Pandas scored first as a second inning single from Vera plated first baseman Sam Brown from second. The Lookouts responded in the bottom-half on an RBI single from centerfielder Bubba Thompson, which pushed across rightfielder Austin Hendrick from second base to tie the game.

Rocket City retook the lead in the fourth on a wild pitch from Chattanooga starter Sam Benschoter, which allowed centerfielder Nelson Rada to race home from third. However, the Lookouts used back-to-back solo homers from first baseman Ruben Ibarra and leftfielder Quincy McAfee in the bottom of the fourth to take a 3-2 lead.

The Lookouts would extend their advantage by plating the next five runs. In the fifth they pushed four across as a two-run single from Ibarra, an RBI fielder's choice off Thompson's bat, and a fielding error by Vera made the score 7-2. Chattanooga added another run in the seventh on a Thompson RBI double.

The score remained 8-2 until the ninth when the Rocket City offense exploded for eight runs buoyed by five hits, two walks, and a hit-by-pitch. After shortstop Mac McCroskey struck out to lead off the inning, eight consecutive Trash Pandas reached, and all scored.

Three consecutive singles with one out preceded a two-run single from rightfielder Tucker Flint to pull the Trash Pandas to within 8-4. After a walk to catcher Tyler Payne reloaded the bases, Brown was hit by a pitch and pinch hitter Eric Wagaman walked to make the score 8-6.

That set the stage for Vera who ripped his first homer of the year over the rightfield wall, 411 feet away and just inside the fair pole to put the Trash Pandas ahead.

In the bottom of the ninth, the Lookouts put runners to second and third with one away before reliever Hayden Seig (S, 3) struck out designated hitter Ivan Johnson swinging and got shortstop Dominic Pitelli to roll over to first to end the ballgame. The Trash Pandas registered 11 hits with Vera going 2-5 with his grand slam and five RBI to lead the attack. Brown was 2-3 with two doubles, three runs and an RBI while McCroskey chipped in two singles as well.

The Lookouts also had 11 hits. Ibarra finished 3-5 with a homerun, two singles, three RBI and three runs. McAfee added a 2-4 effort with his solo homer, while Thompson had three RBI going 2-5 with a double and two stolen bases. Second baseman Francisco Urbaez added two singles in the losing effort.

Getting the win in relief for Rocket City was Mason Erla (W, 1) who tossed a scoreless eighth inning while striking out two. The loss went to Chattanooga closer Vin Timpanelli (L, 3) who allowed four runs on five hits in 0.2 innings.

The game lasted 3:29, which is the longest nine-inning game of 2024 for Rocket City.

The Trash Pandas and Lookouts will face off in game five of their six-game series on Saturday night with first pitch slated for 6:15. Josh Caray will have the call on WZZN 97.7-HD2.

Probable Starters: Sam Bachman (RCT) vs. Chase Petty (CHA)

