Smokies at Barons, Game 4 Preview

June 28, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

Birmingham Barons News Release







TENNESSEE SMOKIES 1-2 (41-30) AT BIRMINGHAM BARONS 2-1 (43-29)

RHP Matthew Thompson (1-3, 4.56) | RHP Mason Adams (5-3, 2.15)

Game #73 | Friday - June 28, 2024 | 7:00 pm | Regions Field | Birmingham, ALMILB.tv | Bally Live | WJQX 100.5 - JOX 2

Upcoming Starters in Series

DATE TIME OPPONENT BARONS STARTERS OPPONENT STARTER

Sat, June 29 6:30 pm vs Tennessee LHP Noah Schultz (0-1, 1.83) RHP Connor Noland (4-3, 2.98)

Sun, June 30 4:00 pm vs Tennessee LHP Ky Bush (5-2, 2.14) RHP Chris Kachmar (2-1, 3.99)

Mon, July 1 7:00 pm vs Rocket City RHP Jairo Iriarte (3-5, 4.32) TBA

Tue, July 2 7:00 pm vs Rocket City LHP Tyler Schweitzer (2-0, 3.00) TBA

Wed, July 3 6:00 pm vs Rocket City LHP Jake Eder (2-4, 4.75) TBA

LAST TIME OUT: The Birmingham Barons lost to the Tennessee Smokies 4-1 on Thursday night at Regions Field. The Barons could only get two hits in the game, Wilfred Veras double and Brooks Baldwin single were the only two hits for the Barons. Starting pitcher Jake Eder was cruising the first two innings of the game but then gave up a 3-run home run that broke the game open for the Smokies.

SOUTHERN LEAGUE PLAYER OF THE MONTH: First baseman Tim Elko batted .337/.382/.535 and led the league in average (.337), hits (34) and total bases (54), while finishing second in RBI (19), slugging percentage (.535) and OPS (.917). He was tied for third in triples (one) and was fourth in home runs (four) and fifth in runs (16). He recorded 11 multi-hit games and hit safely in 22 of 25 games. He began the month with a six-game hitting streak before going on a 14-game streak from May 11-28. Elko, 25, was selected by Chicago (AL) in the 10th round of the 2022 MLB Draft out of the University of Mississippi.

SOUTHERN LEAGUE PITCHER OF THE WEEK: LHP Ky Bush (5-2, 1.78) pitched 7.0 innings giving up only two hits, no earned runs, and no walks with three strikeouts in the Week of June 10-16. For June, Bush is 2-0 with a 1.35 ERA with 13 strikeouts in three starts.

BARONS STARTING PITCHERS: RHP Mason Adams (5-3, 2.15) was drafted in the 13th round of the 2022 draft. After leading the Atlantic Sun Conference with 108 strikeouts in 90 innings in 2022, the White Sox signed him for $75,000.

LEAGUE LEADERS: Brooks Baldwin leads the Southern League with a .343 average and is second in OBP with a .409 mark. Also, he is first in hits with 91. Edgar Quero is tied for second with 12 home runs and first in RBIs with 50. Tim Elko is third in average at .313, is third in hits with 80, and third in total basis with 119. Wilfred Veras is tied for fifth in home runs with ten and is tied for seventh in total bases with 106. Mason Adams is tied for fifth in the league with 76 strikeouts and fourth in ERA with a 2.15. Jairo Iriarte is fourth in strikeouts with 81, while Ky Bush (5-2, 2.14) is third in ERA and seventh in strikeouts with 74 in the Southern League.

PROSPECT RANKINGS: The Barons current active roster features 12 of the White Sox's Top 30 prospects (according to MLB.com): LHP Noah Shultz (No. 2), RHP Drew Thorpe (No. 3), catcher Edgar Quero (No. 4), infielder Jacob Gonzalez (No. 7), RHP Jairo Iriarte (No. 9), LHP Jake Eder (No. 10), LHP Ky Bush (No. 17), RHP Mason Adams (No. 19), infielder Brooks Baldwin (No. 24), outfielder Wilfred Veras (No. 25), RHP Anthony Hoopii-Tuionetoa (No. 28), and outfielder Jacob Burke (No.30).

SOUTHERN LEAGUE STANDINGS:

North | 1st Birmingham 2-1 (---) | 1st Rocket City 2-1 (---) | 3rd Tennessee 1-2 (1.0) | 3rd Chattanooga 1-2 (1.0)

South | 1st Mississippi 3-0 (---) | 2nd Biloxi 2-1 (1.0) | 2nd Pensacola 1-2 (2.0) | 4th Montgomery 0-3 (3.0)

SERIES vs MONTGOMERY

6/25/24 | vs Tennessee | 7:00 pm | W 9-3 | 1-0, 42-28 | WP - J Iriarte (3-5) | LP - C Kachmar (2-2) | 2,894 | 2:20

6/26/24 | vs Tennessee | 7:00 pm | W 8-7 | 2-0, 43-28 | WP - J Palisch (2-2) | LP - E Nunez (5-2) | 3,409 | 2:52

6/27/24 | vs Tennessee | 7:00 pm | L 1-4 | 2-1, 43-29 | WP - A Santos (1-1) | LP - J Eder (2-5) | S - C Sanders (6) | 3,912 | 2:30

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from June 28, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.