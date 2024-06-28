Biscuits' Ninth Inning Rally Spoils de Avila's Gem, Winning Streak

June 28, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

Mississippi Braves' Luis De Avila in action

PEARL, MS - Luis De Avila delivered 7.0 shutout innings for the second time in three starts on Friday night, but the Montgomery Biscuits rallied for two runs in the ninth to beat the Mississippi Braves 2-1 at Trustmark Park. The loss stopped Mississippi's four-game winning streak that began on Sunday in Tennessee.

De Avila lowered his ERA in June to 1.74 over five starts after his 7.0 innings of two-hit baseball against the Biscuits. The 22-year-old lefty from Columbia struck out a season-high seven and walked none, firing 89 pitches (59 strikes) in his 14th start of the year. De Avila faced just one over the minimum and retired 21 of 23 batters.

An M-Braves offense that has been potent this week was cooled off by Montgomery starter Ian Seymour, who entered the game with the most strikeouts and second-best ERA in the Southern League. The M-Braves (3-1, 34-28) missed opportunities to score in the first and second innings, stranding two on base in each frame and starting the game 0-for-6 with runners in scoring position.

Yolbert Sanchez ended the scoreless game in the bottom of the fifth inning with a double to right-center, scoring Cal Conley to make it 1-0. Conley reached base safely three times on Friday night, finishing 2-for-3 with a run and walk. He's hit in four straight games.

Austin Smith relieved De Avila in the eighth inning and pitched around a leadoff error, striking out one. Jake McSteen (L, 1-1) took over in the top of the ninth inning and the Biscuits (1-3, 41-32) rallied with one out. Chandler Simpson and Carson Williams hit back-to-back singles, and Bob Seymour walked to load the bases. Dominic Keegan hit a fly ball caught at the wall by Cody Milligan, but Simpson and Williams scored on the two-run sacrifice fly.

Milligan recorded his third-straight multi-hit game by going 2-for-4 with a double. The Cowley CC star is 8-for-14 in the series with two doubles and two home runs.

Game five of the six-game series against the Biscuits at Trustmark Park is on Saturday night. The first pitch is scheduled for 6:05 pm with RHP David Fletcher (0-1, 3.86) starting for Mississippi against Montgomery RHP Cole Wilcox (4-2, 3.52). Coverage begins at 5:50 pm on 102.1 The Box, Bally Live, and MiLB.tv.

Saturday's Promotions:

Disability Awareness Night & Jersey Auction: The M-Braves partner with the Mississippi Department of Rehabilitation Services for an in-park Jersey Auction and Awareness Night.

Post-Game Fireworks: Stay after the game for a Post-Game Fireworks show presented by the Mississippi Department of Rehabilitation Services.

