Lookouts Suffer Heartbreaking 10-8 Defeat
June 28, 2024 - Southern League (SL)
Chattanooga Lookouts News Release
The Chattanooga Lookouts surrendered eight runs in the top of the ninth innings to fall to the Rocket City Trash Pandas, 10-8.
Down 8-2 entering the final frame, the Trash Pandas loaded the bases with one out and crept closer on a two-run single by Tucker Flint. They added two more runs to bring up Arol Vera who launched a go-ahead grand slam to make it 10-8.
In the bottom of the frame Ruben Ibarra reached on an error and reached second on a Quincy McAfee single, but the Lookouts were unable to muster across any more runs. Ibarra finished the game 3-for-5 with three RBIs, three runs and his fourth home run of the year. McAfee also hit a homer to bring his total to five. In the loss Brooks Crawford threw 3.1 scoreless innings with five strikeouts.
Tomorrow, the team aims to get back on track on Marvel Defenders of the Diamond Night. First pitch is 7:15 p.m.
