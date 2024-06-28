Gonzalez Grand Slam Leads Barons to 6-1 Win Over Smokies

June 28, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

Birmingham Barons News Release







Jacob Gonzalez hit a grand slam to lead the Birmingham Barons to a 6-1 win over the Tennessee Smokies in a rain-shortened game before 4,501 at Regions Field on Friday night. Third baseman Jason Matthews hit a two-run home run, and RHP Mason Adams pitched 5.0, giving up six hits, one earned run, and two walks with three strikeouts.

The Smokies (1-3, 41-31) scored first in the game. Christian Franklin singled, James Triantos singled, and Yohendrick Pinango singled, scoring Franklin. Tennessee led 1-0 early in the game. In the bottom of the second inning, Wilfred Veras walked, Alsander Womack walked. Veras and Womack stole bases. Matt Hogan walked to load the bases. Next batter, Gonzalez went deep to right field for his second home run of the season. With the grand slam, the Barons led 4-1.

In the bottom of the fourth inning, Veras had a soft ground ball single to third base. Veras steals second, then steals third. Matthews comes up and hits a 435' home run to left field, scoring Veras, and the Barons led 6-1. In the bottom of the fifth inning, with two outs, rain came and halted the game. The umpires called the game after a one-hour and eight-minute delay.

Next, the Barons will play game five in the six-game series with the Smokies. LHP Noah Schultz (0-1, 1.83) will take the mound for the Barons.

