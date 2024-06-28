Henderson Makes History in Dominant Start, Shuckers Down Pensacola, 7-2

June 28, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

Biloxi Shuckers' Logan Henderson on the mound

BILOXI, MS - Logan Henderson made Biloxi Shuckers history with his second start with at least 10 strikeouts this season and the Shuckers (33-38, 3-1) downed the Pensacola Blue Wahoos (39-33, 1-3), 7-2, at Keesler Federal Park on Friday night. Henderson's 10-strikeout performance made him the 10 th pitcher in franchise history to record multiple 10-strikeout games in the same season, and the third since the start of the 2023 season. The win also clinched at least a series split for Biloxi.

Henderson dominated the early innings, striking out six of the first seven batters and retiring eight straight before surrendering his first baserunner in the third.

The Shuckers gave Henderson an early advantage with a two-run home run from Zavier Warren in the second, his sixth of the season, making it 2-0. The home run also extended Warren's RBI streak to six consecutive games. Later in the inning, Carlos Rodriguez tied the Shuckers' season-high with the team's fifth hit of the inning, a two-out two-run double that extended the lead to 4-0. Rodriguez's double extended his hit streak to 10 games and his on-base streak to 18. Pensacola scored their only runs of the game in the third off a two-run home run from Jakob Marsee, making it 4-2.

In the fifth, the Shuckers tacked on another with an RBI double from Darrien Miller, his second of the night, that scored Brock Wilken from first and made it a 5-2 advantage. Henderson's night came to an end after 5.2 innings, recording his second game of the year with 10 strikeouts in four Double-A starts. The Shuckers lineup struck again in the seventh with a two-run home run from Darrien Miller, his first at the Double-A level, making it 7-2.

Henderson (4-0) earned the win while Luis Palacios (5-5) took the loss for Pensacola. Out of the bullpen, Nate Peterson earned his first career save with three scoreless innings and five strikeouts.

At the plate, Casey Martin (2-for-4) tallied his first multi-hit game of the year with the Shuckers and Dylan O'Rae (2-for-5) recorded his second consecutive multi-hit performance.

Shane Smith (4-2, 3.14) is set to start for Biloxi against Tristan Stevens in his Double-A debut for Pensacola on Saturday night. First pitch is scheduled for 6:05 p.m. at Keesler Federal Park. The Shuckers will host their annual Military Appreciation Night and give their thanks to all branches of the armed forces. The Shuckers will also wear their alternate military-themed jerseys. Active and retired military personnel can receive $3 off dugout box and reserved level tickets with a valid military ID. The Shuckers will also honor the Gulf Coast VA with a $6,000 donation through the team's Heart of a Shucker Community Fund. Fans can listen live on Biloxi Shuckers Radio Network with pregame coverage beginning at 5:45 p.m. from the Ground Zero Blues Club Broadcast Booth.

