Wahoos Stymied by Henderson, Shuckers in 7-2 Loss

June 28, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

Pensacola Blue Wahoos News Release







Biloxi, Miss. - The Pensacola Blue Wahoos couldn't solve Logan Henderson in a 7-2 loss to the Biloxi Shuckers on Friday night.

Henderson (W, 4-0) continued his impressive first impression at Double-A with 5.2 innings of three-hit ball. The righty tied a career high with 10 strikeouts, and improved to 4-0 in his first four Southern League starts after a June 1 promotion from the Midwest League.

The Blue Wahoos managed only four hits, highlighted by a two-run homer from Jakob Marsee on his 23rd birthday. Harrison Spohn and Joe Mack added doubles in the losing effort that saw Pensacola strike out a season-high 15 times.

Biloxi jumped ahead 4-0 in the second inning with a two-out rally against Luis Palacios (L, 5-5). Zavier Warren, who had driven in all three runs in Thursday's 3-2 Shuckers win, kept up his hot hitting with a two-run homer before Carlos Rodriguez followed with a two-run double.

Darrien Miller added insurance with an RBI double in the fifth before capping the night with a two-run homer off Jeff Lindgren in the seventh. Nate Peterson (S, 1) earned a rare three-inning save by getting the final nine outs of the night for the Shuckers.

The Blue Wahoos continue their series against the Shuckers on Saturday. First pitch from Keesler Federal Park is scheduled for 6:05 p.m. CT, with a live audio broadcast beginning at 6:00 on BlueWahoos.com/radio or the MiLB app. Fans can also watch Biloxi's video broadcast on Bally Live or with a subscription to MLB.tv.

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from June 28, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.