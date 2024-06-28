Pitching Staff Shines, Bats Rally Late in Biscuits' 2-1 Win Over the M-Braves

June 28, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

Montgomery Biscuits News Release







PEARL, MS - The pitching staff kept the game close, the bats rallied in the ninth, and the Montgomery Biscuits (41-32, 1-3) picked up their first second half win, 2-1, over the Mississippi Braves (34-38, 3-1) on Friday night at Trustmark Park.

In his 15th start, Ian Seymour worked around seven hits to allow one run in five innings. He finished with six strikeouts, upping his league-leading total to 91.

The M-Braves scratched across the first run in the fifth inning. Luis De Avila pitched seven shutout innings for the second time in June.

Keyshawn Askew followed Seymour with two shutout innings. Alfredo Zarraga came in for the eighth inning and kept the game at 1-0 with a pair of strikeouts in a 1-2-3 inning.

Down 1-0 in the ninth, Montgomery loaded the bases with one out. Dominic Keegan crushed a fly ball to dead center field. Cody Milligan made the catch but fell down as he ran into the wall, and Chandler Simpson and Carson Williams scored to bring in two runs on the sacrifice fly and make it 2-1.

Zarraga returned for the bottom of the ninth and retired three straight batters for his third win of the season.

The fifth game of the series is on Saturday night at Trustmark Park. Cole Wilcox will make the start for Montgomery while David Fletcher is slated to start for Mississippi. The first pitch is at 6:05pm CT. Fans can listen on Sports Radio 740, MiLB First Pitch App, and Bally Live.

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from June 28, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.