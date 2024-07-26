Velocity Welcomes Charlotte Independence for Consequential League Match

July 26, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Spokane Velocity FC News Release







In a matchup with significant implications for the USL League One standings as clubs drive toward playoff contention, seventh-place Spokane Velocity FC will host the third-place Charlotte Independence at 7 p.m. Saturday. The top eight teams will qualify for postseason play.

Charlotte (6-3-2) is looking to win its third straight regular season match and remain in contention for the No. 1 spot on the table, currently trailing Union Omaha and Greenville Triumph SC.

Spokane's (4-3-2) last league match ended in a 2-1 victory over Chattanooga Red Wolves SC, seeing newly acquired forward Masango Akale score his first goal for the club. The other goal was buried by midfielder Luis Gil, the team captain and most efficient scoring weapon.

Gil is central to Velocity's attack, acting as both a goal-scoring threat and a premier passer. He tops Velocity's charts with three goals, three assists and a 7.48 FotMob rating.

In the win over Chattanooga, Gil set up Spokane's first goal with a precise cross in the 18th minute before scoring himself later in the first half with a first-touch shot to the top left corner of the goal.

His contributions have helped Spokane lead the league in several statistical categories, including average possession (53.0%), accurate long balls per match (36.0), interceptions per match (10.0) and successful tackles per match (13.2).

As Gil and Velocity look to put goals on the board, they will also have to slow down the Independence's front line, which averages a league-best 5.0 shots on target per match.

Nobody has been more effective at finishing Charlotte's scoring chances than Juan Carlos Obregón. The 26-year-old forward is second in USL League One with seven goals in regular season play. He also has the second-highest FotMob rating in the league at 7.66.

Obregón scored four goals in June and was voted USL League One Player of the Month. So far in July, he has scored once while leading the Independence to a pair of regular season wins and a draw in Jägermeister Cup group play.

Another playmaker up front for the Independence is midfielder Gabriel Obertan, who is tied for first in the league with four assists. A 35-year-old veteran, Obertan has played for premier international clubs such as Manchester United and Newcastle United.

Charlotte's defense is anchored by goalkeeper Austin Pack, the reigning USL League One Goalkeeper of the Year. His 78.3% save rate is the second-highest in the league.

Pack was recently named to the USL League One Team of the Week after recording his seventh clean sheet of the season across all competitions. The only other Independence player named to the weekly list was midfielder Joel Johnson, along with head coach Mike Jeffries.

In the previous meeting between Velocity and the Independence on March 28, Charlotte notched a 2-1 victory at home. Fast forward a few months and now Spokane has a chance to return the favor in front of the third-largest average crowd in USL League One at ONE Spokane Stadium.

Aside from the matchup itself, Saturday's festivities will celebrate Christmas in July with a DJ spinning holiday classics and a festive photo booth for fans.

On match day, the 509 Syndicate will gather 90 minutes prior to kickoff, and march from the Rotary Fountain in Riverfront Park to the stadium at 6 p.m. with drums, flags and lots of team spirit. This is a tradition before every home game.

Looking ahead, Velocity will visit South Georgia Tormenta FC (Aug. 3) and Chattanooga Red Wolves SC (Aug. 7) in USL League One action before returning home for a Jägermeister Cup match against Northern Colorado Hailstorm FC (Aug. 13).

USL Spokane has launched two professional soccer teams in Spokane, Wash. Spokane Zephyr FC, a women's professional team, plays in the USL Super League that is sanctioned as Division One by the U.S. Soccer Federation, with a home opener August 17 at ONE Spokane Stadium. The men's team, Spokane Velocity FC, is a Division III team in USL League One currently competing in their first season.

