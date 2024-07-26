Know Before You Go: 7/27 vs. Chattanooga

July 26, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Union Omaha News Release







Union Omaha will be hoping that it's second verse, same as the first as they take on the Chattanooga Red Wolves once again on the 27th. After putting them to the sword in USL Jägermeister Cup play, it's now a League One matchup between top of the table Omaha and a Chattanooga side currently occupying the final playoff spot. With both teams looking to bounce back after toothless 2-0 losses, it should prove to be an interesting dynamic for this match.

ABOUT CHATTANOOGA RED WOLVES SC

Hopes were high for the Red Wolves going into 2023. They'd finished anywhere between 3rd and 5th in all four years of existence, but 2022 saw them make a run to the finals, where they just fell short to Tormenta FC. Except, they kept falling, all the way to 10th in the standings the following year. So far this season has continued their woes; they sit last in their Jägermeister Cup group on four points, while their league form puts them on the fringes of playoffs right now, unable to cobble together any kind of momentum.

WOMEN'S SPORTS NIGHT

Tonight, we'll welcome and celebrate two local sports teams paving the way: Nebraska Fierce soccer and Omaha Supernovas volleyball, the 2024 PVF Champions! Visit the Team Store to get your hands on a VERY limited-edition Union Omaha & Omaha Supernovas collab shirt! Don't forget: champions play in Omaha.

Keep an eye out for tables on the concourse where you can learn more about both organizations and meet their leadership, front office staff, players and coaches! We'll also be hosting a friendly competition with a player from each team (as well as one of our own) on the field at halftime. Crossbar challenge, anyone?

JÄGERMEISTER SWEEPSTAKES

On the back of this season's USL Jägermeister Cup, you've got a chance to win jerseys, VIP tickets, cash for your very own watch party or a Jägermeister bottle tap machine! Stop by the Fan Services booth to enter the sweepstakes on your phone via the provided QR code and select "Union Omaha" as your favorite club. We'll give you a FREE Union Omaha crest sticker (while supplies last) as a thank you for your entry!

UPDATED BAG POLICY

Werner Park will enforce a Clear Bag Policy to expedite your stadium entry experience and reduce security screening interactions.

One clear bag - either a one-gallon Ziploc style bag or the 12 ¬Â³ by 6 ¬Â³ by 12 ¬Â³ clear plastic, vinyl, or PVC bag - plus a small clutch approximately 4.5 ¬Â³ x 6.5 ¬Â³ in size.

Exceptions will be made for medically necessary items and/or diaper bags after proper inspection and screening.

Guests can carry in blankets and jackets as long as they are readily available for screening at entry.

Guest are also allowed to bring in an empty or sealed water bottle.

DIGITAL TICKETING

Union Omaha ticketing is now 100% a digital experience. You can access and manage your tickets through your Account Manager on your smartphone or via the Union Omaha Mobile App. Screenshots of tickets will not be accepted.

The Ticket Box Office will open at 4:00 p.m. and is the only place where fans can get printed tickets.

PARKING

Parking lots will open at 3:00 p.m. and spots will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis. General handicap parking is available via Parking Lot Entrances C and D.

Vehicles cannot leave and re-enter Werner Park lots without repayment and will lose original parking space. Fire and driving lanes must be kept clear at all times.

Parking Prices

Parking Passes - $5

Parking Pass Access

To access your pre-paid parking pass on your account you will need to select "View all Ticket Inventory" to view them. This area is located on the home page on the "My Tickets" section of your account.

Please have your parking pass ready when you pull up to the lot entrance.

TAILGATING

Tailgating is permitted in all lots. However, tailgating festivities cannot extend into additional parking spaces. Alcoholic beverages are permitted at Werner Park lots. Please use plastic cups for beverages, glass is not allowed.

Grilling is limited to grass area in all lots. All cooking equipment must be situated away from crowds, buildings, and combustible material. A minimum clearance distance of three feet from cooking equipment is required. No grills are to be left unattended at any time. Any equipment (chairs, tents, grills, etc.) left overnight will be removed. Trash and recycling bins will be available throughout Werner Park lots. Please dispose of all trash and recyclables properly.

FIELD LEVEL

Field-level ticket members, remember that food and beverage is included in your package.

TEAM STORE

The Storm Front Team Store will open at 4:00 p.m. on match day. Stop by to get all your Búho swag - including our Omaha Supernovas "Champions Play in Omaha" collab shirt!

CASHLESS

Werner Park is completely cashless. Only credit and debit cards are accepted. Cash can be redeemed for a gift card at the Advance Ticket Window.

LIL OWLS CLUB

Do you have a Owls fan aged 10 or under? When you sign them up for our new and FREE Raising Canes Little Owls Club, they'll receive a FREE ticket, FREE access to the Centris Family Fun Zone on Saturdays and can watch warm-ups from the side line during pre-match. For more information on how your little one can join the Raising Canes Little Owls Club, go to the advanced ticket window or visit here.

FIELD POLICY

As a reminder, field access before, during, or after the match is limited to those with official club-issued credentials.

PYROTECHNICS PROHIBITED

Flares and other outside pyrotechnics are not allowed at Werner Park for the safety of players and fans. Thank you for your cooperation.

AUTISM ACTION PARTNERSHIP

The Autism Action Partnership Quiet Zone is located in center field by the batter's eye. Sensory kits are also available at every Union Omaha home game and may be checked out at Fan Services. Kits must be returned to Fan Services by the end of each game.

UPDATED BALL POLICY

Due to safety concerns and league protocols, we no longer allow anyone to play with balls or run around on the grass area between the dugout and field level seats before, during, or after the match.

We encourage those that want to kick around any balls to do so in the grass areas of the parking lot pre-match while tailgating, on the mini turf field next to the Bud Light Downdraught Bar inside the stadium, or taking some shots on the inflatable goal in the Centris Family Fun Zone!

MATCH DETAILS

Date: Saturday, July 27, 2024

Location: Werner Park; 12356 Ballpark Way, Papillion, NE 68046

Opponent: Chattanooga Red Wolves SC

Kick Off Time: 7:00 p.m. CT

TV: ESPN+

Hashtags: #VivaBúhos #OneMeansAll #OMAvCHA

