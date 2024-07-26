Hailstorm Announce Midfielder Chase Godzieski as First Academy Signing

WINDSOR, Colo. - In an historic first, Northern Colorado Hailstorm FC announce the signing of midfielder Chase Godzieski to a USL Academy contract, pending league and federation approval.

USL Academy contracts enable players to train and play in matches with Hailstorm while retaining college eligibility.

"This is a great day for the Academy to have our first ever player sign and get the opportunity to compete for a spot on the first team and potentially make their debut in the weeks and months to come," Hailstorm academy director Kevin Ireland said. "When we set out to put this pathway in place, this was the end goal we had in mind. We are excited for Chase to sign this contract but we are very confident he won't be the last with the pathway we are currently building in the youth space."

Godzieski, a 17-year-old native of San Diego, played in the Orange County SC academy and with MLS NEXT club City SC prior to joining Hailstorm's U20 squad.

"The idea is that we can bleed our own young players through and give them opportunities," Hailstorm head coach and technical director Éamon Zayed said. "We want to establish that over the next few years and be one of the best academies and youth structures in Colorado."

Godzieski is the first of a number of academy players that have been training with the Hailstorm first team to sign a USL Academy contract, so stay tuned for more announcements in the coming weeks and months.

