Chattanooga to Close Series against Omaha on the Road

July 26, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Chattanooga Red Wolves SC News Release







For the final time this season, the Chattanooga Red Wolves will face Union Omaha at Werner Park for the second League One contest. The clubs' first league meeting was June 5th at The Den followed by a USL Jägermeister Cup meeting in Papillion on June 27th.

The Red Wolves most recently traveled to take on One Knoxville SC in a Central Group match up. Through a scoreless first half, Chattanooga played from a defensive position as Knoxville came into the match with an aggressive press. TJ Bush stood tall, making key saves to keep One Knox off the board. The Red Wolves moved to the front foot in the 40th minute to pull ahead before halftime but headed to the locker room in a nil-nil draw.

Chattanooga pulled even in shots with Knoxville into the second half as the physicality increased. The Red Wolves would go down to 10 men after Leo Folla was shown a second yellow and match ejection in the 73rd minute - the home side capitalized on the man advantage just six minutes later to take a late 1-0 lead; however, as the second half headed into stoppage time, Chevone Marsh powered through the Knoxville defense to take an on-target shot whose rebound was buried by Pedro Hernandez to tie the match 1-1 and send the match to penalty kicks, per Jägermeister Cup rules.

In the shootout, the Red Wolves took an advantage following the second round when Knoxville's attempt missed. After both sides scored in the third, a Chattanooga miss and Knoxville goal evened the set at three goals apiece. The fifth round saw neither team score to maintain the deadlock, but a successful goal from Knoxville in the sixth round followed by a miss from Chattanooga secured the extra point for the intrastate rival.

Omaha, who currently sit atop the League One standings, also competed in a Jägermeister Cup match against Northern Colorado in a match with first place of the group on the line. The Hailstorm took an early lead in the first half with a ninth minute goal from Billy King. The Owls pressed to find an equalizer but were unable to do so through the first 45 minutes. Northern Colorado scored once again in the 69th minute following a corner kick that was headed past Wallis Lapsley for a 2-0 score with nearly 20 minutes of play remaining. Omaha pressed as time waned, ending the match with 58.2% possession, but were left without a goal by the final whistle.

The Chattanooga Red Wolves will return to action at home for two matches in one week, beginning with Central Valley Fuego on Saturday, August 3rd followed by Spokane Velocity on Wednesday, August 7th. Chattanooga local favorite Lilac Line will perform before and after the match against Fuego while the Spokane match will feature $2.00 pricing on select brews for $2 Beer Night. Tickets are available for purchase now.

INJURIES, RED CARD LIMIT RED WOLVES ROSTER

In a season marred by injuries, midfielder Omar Gomez will join Richard Renteria and Jonny FIlipe on the injured list following a lower body injury, while Lucas Coutinho will also miss this week's match due to a day-to-day lower body injury. Stefan Lukic is also day-to-day after a hard collision during play in the match against One Knoxville that saw his early substitution during the first half.

Defender Leo Folla will also miss the match against Union Omaha due a red card suspension.

BUSH, HERNANDEZ NAMED TO TEAM OF THE ROUND

TJ Bush picked up an additional league honor for his performance in Round 6 of the USL Jägermeister Cup, racking up eight saves in the Red Wolves' match against One Knoxville. He previously received a nomination in Round 2 for his clean sheet against the Richmond Kickers.

Pedro Hernandez was also listed in the Team of the Round with his game-tying goal to snag a point for the Red Wolves against Knoxville with his first goal of the season.

