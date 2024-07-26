Get to Know Our Opponent: One Knoxville

July 26, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Greenville faces Knoxville for the second time this season in a battle towards the top of the table. With a win, Knoxville can tie Omaha, Greenville, and Forward Madison with 22 points at the top of the table. Knoxville is currently on a two-game win streak, while Omaha snapped Greenville's regular season win streak in a battle for first place.

The league's leading goal scorer, Lyam MacKinnon, is expected to be a key piece for Greenville in the team's quest back to the top of the table. In Greenville's previous 2-0 win over Knoxville, MacKinnon netted Greenville's second goal, which would prove to be the final goal of the game.

Player to Watch

Kempes Waldemar Tekiela- Tekiela is in his first season with Knoxville and has been the key attacker for the club. He leads the team with five goals in ten appearances and has taken 16 shots this season. Before joining Knoxville, the German forward spent time in leagues in Luxembourg, Germany, and Denmark.

Sean Lewis- Lewis is in his second year with Knoxville and has provided consistent play as the club's starting goalkeeper. Lewis has been a brick wall for Knoxville while starting in 11 of the team's 12 games and has saved 34 shots this season. He has only conceded eight goals and has five clean sheets.

What to Know Before You Go

Retro trivia during the game

Exclusive retro themed t-shirt

Exclusive trading cards

Retro-themed music throughout the night

Match #14 Info- Greenville Triumph (GVL) vs One Knoxville (KNX)

Time: 7:00 PM

Location: Paladin Stadium, 3300 Poinsett Hwy, Greenville, SC 29613

Theme: Retro Night

