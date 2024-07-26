Chattanooga Red Wolves Look to Strengthen Backline with Signing of Tobi Jnohope

The Chattanooga Red Wolves have signed center back Tobi Jnohope to a 25-day contract, pending league and federation approval.

Jnohope has professional experience in both Armenia and Malta, including Lernayin Atrsakh FC of the Armenian First League, where he made 55 appearances between 2021 and 2023. His stint there was preceded by three appearances for Mosta of the Maltese Premier League in 2019 and his professional debut with the Seattle Sounders FC 2 in 2016.

Jnohope most recently played for USL League Two St. Petersburg FC, making two appearances, preceded by six appearances for the club's affiliated UPSL side, St. Petersburg Aztecs for whom he scored one goal.

The Florida native elected to represent his father's home country of Dominica in the under-23 squad for the 2020 CONCACAF Men's Olympic Qualifying Championship qualification. He scored the only goal for his team in the 1-1 draw against Jamaica and made two additional appearances in the tournament.

