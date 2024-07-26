One Knoxville Signs Forward Stavros Zarokostas

July 26, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

One Knoxville SC News Release







One Knoxville SC has signed 26 year old forward Stavros Zarokostas through the end of the 2024 season.

Zarokostas played college soccer for the University of Rhode Island and was drafted 62nd overall in the MLS SuperDraft to the New York Red Bulls (NYRB). He has since played in the USL Championship for the Charleston Battery (alongside One Knox's Angelo Kelly) and most recently for AO Egaleo in his home country of Greece.

"Really excited to join the club and continue to build relationships with everyone involved." says Zarokostas, "I hope I can make an immediate impact and contribute to the club's success."

Here's what One Knoxville Head Coach Mark Mckeever had to say about his new player:

"Stavros is an exciting addition. With his education at New York Red Bulls and Charleston in the USL Championship (USLC) he is a player that can impact immediately. [He] played for Haka in Finland which may arguably be comparable to the USLC here in the USA. His pace and versatility to play inside or outside allows us more availability with attacking options which we have struggled with through the 1st part of the season. [He] has a blue collar mentality also which can be a massive impact to us as we press and also in transition on both sides of the ball. Extremely excited to see what he can provide for the club!"

Stavros Zarokostas will be on the roster for the first time Saturday night (7/27) as One Knoxville travels to Greenville to take on Greenville Triumph SC.

