Vavra Provides the Offense; Bush Pitches a Gem

May 13, 2019 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Asheville Tourists News Release





ASHEVILLE - Another series wrapped up and another series win for the Asheville Tourists. Asheville has won three of their last four series; this one a two game to one triumph over the Greenville Drive. Monday's rubber match was a pitcher's duel that ultimately went to the Tourists in the form of a 2-0 victory.

Nick Bush was outstanding for Asheville. Bush became the first Tourists pitcher this year to throw six shutout innings and did so without allowing a walk or a base-hit to the outfield. All three hits Bush surrendered were infield singles and to top it off the left-hander tied a season-high with seven strikeouts.

Mike Nikorak and PJ Poulin pitched the seventh and eighth innings respectively, both earning holds while keeping the shutout intact. Alexander Martinez worked the ninth and struck out the side for his eighth save of the season.

Offensively the Tourists turned to their lead-off hitter, Terrin Vavra. Appearing as the DH for the first time this season, Vavra went off to the tune of a first inning double, a third-inning Home Run, a fifth-inning Home Run, and an eighth inning double. Vavra finished 4-for-4 with four extra-base hits and 12 total bases. His two solo Home Runs provided all of the offense on the day.

Will Golsan and Kyle Datres provided the other two base hits for Asheville while Greenville's three infield singles were all they could muster throughout the contest. The Tourists open up a seven-game road trip beginning Tuesday night in Rome, GA. Asheville will take on the Braves for the first time this season with Tuesday's game scheduled to start at 7pm.

