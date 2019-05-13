King of the Cage Fight Rescheduled for Monday

May 13, 2019 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Augusta GreenJackets News Release





NORTH AUGUSTA, SC: On Saturday, May 11th, the King of the Cage Rumble on the River II was postponed until tonight, Monday, May 13th at SRP Park. Gates will open at 5pm with pre-event festivities starting at 6pm.

Tickets for the Rumble on the River II from Saturday will be accepted at the gate for tonight's event.

Tickets are still available for tonight's King of the Cage Rumble on the River II by visiting the SRP Park Box Office or purchasing online: https://purchase.tickets.com/buy/TicketPurchase?pid=8684836&agency=MILB&orgid=52689

The main event will feature Tomar "T-Bo" Washington (9-5) out of Fitness Edge MMA in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. He will oppose Chad "Big Rig" Johnson (5-0) of Oconto Falls MMA in Marinette, WI. "T-Bo" Washington is one of the best fighters in all of MMA and has won his last two fights. He is now ready to prove he is one of the best in the sport.

The women's strawweight division will feature an intriguing bout between Charsley Maner and Jennifer Waters.

Rumble on the River II Fight Card (Highlighted are Championship Fights)

BLUE RED

KOTC CRUISERWEIGHT WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP

#7 TOMAR WASHINGTON HEAVY 5X5 CHAD JOHNSON

#6 IMPA KASANGANY 185 LBS 3X5 ROGER PRATCHER

#5 MARLON CURRY 170 LBS 3X3 JOEL FAGLIER

KOTC WOMAN'S AMATEUR JR FLYWEIGHT WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP

#4 CHARSLEY MANER 125 LBS 5X3 JENNIFER WATERS

#3 CARLOS ANDRES 125 LBS 3X3 MALCOLM WELLMAKER

#2 COLLIN GODBOUT 145 LBS 3X3 DUSTIN HAWKINS

KOTCWOMAN'S AMATEUR SUPERFIGHT WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP

#1 JULIE LEVINE 125 LBS 5X3 ALEXA WIECHERT

*Fighters and schedule subject to change

Doors will open at 5:00 p.m. with the first event beginning at 6:00 p.m. The event will be shown in over 50 million homes across the United States including DIRECTV (Channel 214), Verizon Fios (Channel 810), Comcast, Google Fiber, Time Warner Cable, Charter and hundreds of other regional distributors. Tickets are still available for this premier event. Tickets are available at the SRP Park Box Office or online: https://purchase.tickets.com/buy/TicketPurchase?pid=8684836&agency=MILB&orgid=52689

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from May 13, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.