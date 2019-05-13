Offense Soars over 'Birds in 15-1 Victory

SALISBURY, MD - Sparked by a six-run first inning, the Hagerstown Suns defeated the Delmarva Shorebirds 15-1 to close out a rain-shortened two-game series at Perdue Stadium Monday night.

The Hagerstown (17-19) offense produced a season-high 15 runs on 18 hits in the game, including two home runs and seven extra-base hits. It was the fifth time this season that the Suns have score double-digit runs.

Jumping on Shorebirds starter Nick Vespi (L, 1-2) in the first inning, the Suns loaded the bases with one out. Israel Pineda then delivered a two-run double to give Hagerstown the lead. Pineda finished the day with four RBI.

Four more runs came home in the first on RBI doubles from Pablo O'Connor and Cody Wilson, an RBI single from Juan Pascal and a sacrifice fly off the bat of Omar Meregildo . Home runs from Pineda in the second and then Gilbert Lara in the third made it 9-0.

The Suns had two more big innings before this one was over. Two runs scored in the sixth on a Jacob Rhinesmith RBI double and then a wild pitch. Rhinesmith was on fire Monday night, going 4-for-5 at the plate, and also had an RBI single in Hagerstown's four-run seventh. The game stretched Rhinesmith's hitting streak to eight games, his second-longest stretch of the year. Over the stretch he is 13-for-35 (.371).

Starter Tomas Alastre (W, 3-2) was dominant, tossing five and two-thirds scoreless innings against the first-place Delmarva (26-7) offense. He was relieved by Ryan Williamson who recorded the final seven outs, allowing only one run. Jared Brasher then pitched the ninth to close out the victory.

The Suns travel to Lakewood to start a three-game series with the BlueClaws tomorrow, with the first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m. Joan Adon (2-1, 3.34 ERA) will get the start for Hagerstown while Lakewood (11-24) will send Ethan Lindow (1-1, 2.54 ERA) to the bump.

