'Dads Pick up Series Win with 7-5 Victory over RiverDogs

May 13, 2019 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Hickory Crawdads News Release





Hickory, NC - The Crawdads bats broke out in a 7-5 win over the Charleston RiverDogs on Monday afternoon. The win gives them the series victory over Charleston.

Tanner Gardner started off the bottom of the second inning with a walk. Jose Almonte doubled in Gardner to put the 'Dads up 1-0. Sherten Apostel was hit by a pitch. Miguel Aparicio hit a sacrifice bunt in which all runners were safe. Tyler Depreta-Johnson hit a grounder that forced Almonte out at home. Frainyer Chavez hit a sacrifice fly to right that brought Apostel in.

The 'Dads offense erupted in the third for five more runs to take a 7-0 lead. Curtis Terry and Melvin Novoa hit back-to-back doubles for the inning's first run. Tanner Gardner followed up with a two-run shot, his second homerun of the year. Almonte hit his second double of the afternoon and Apostel drew a walk to put two runners on. Aparicio hit a groundball that got Apostel out at second but advanced Almonte to third. For the second day in a row, the Crawdads successfully executed a double steal of second and home. The steal was Almonte's first of the year and Aparicio's third. Tyler Depreta-Johnson singled to bring Aparicio around to score.

The RiverDogs got two runs across in the fourth inning. Crawdads starting pitcher Yerry Rodriguez finished the afternoon with five innings pitched, allowing two earned runs on four hits and two walks while striking out eight. He earned the win to improve to 4-1 on the year.

Nick Snyder came into the game in relief of Rodriguez but allowed three runs in the sixth inning. Grant Anderson pitched a scoreless eighth and ninth inning to pick up his third save of the season.

The Crawdads return next Tuesday to kick off an eight game homestand. On Friday night, the 'Dads will pay tribute to the British Invasion and will have a post-game fireworks show. On Saturday the fan-favorite mascot group the ZOOperstars! return to the Frans. Saturday is also our Salute to Troops and active duty military and veterans will receive a free parking and special in-game recognition in addition to the usual free tickets. Birdzerk! will be making an appearance on Sunday to entertain the crowd with his pranks and hijinks.

