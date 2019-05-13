Game Notes (May 13)

The Power wraps up a three-game series with Kannapolis this morning at Appalachian Power Park, with first pitch set for 10:35 a.m. RHP Josias De Los Santos (0-2, 9.82 ERA) takes the hill for West Virginia.

POWER FALLS 2-1 TO KANNAPOLIS: Steven Moyers turned in a quality start, but West Virginia's offense was held to one run on three hits in a 2-1 loss to the Kannapolis Intimidators Sunday afternoon at Appalachian Power Park. Moyers' outing started off a bit hairy, as the first three batters all reached, with Romy Gonzalez stroking a two-run single to give Kannapolis a 2-0 lead. Intimidators starter Johan Dominguez stymied the Power over four innings, ceding just one hit in his first start since 2017. West Virginia struck back against reliever Jason Bilous in the fifth, as Nick Rodriguez laced an RBI single that plated Joseph Rosa and pulled the Power within one, but that was as close as they would get. Andrew Perez held West Virginia scoreless over the final three frames and struck out six batters to close out the game.

ALMIGHTY ANCHIA: Jake Anchia has had quite the homestand against the Augusta GreenJackets and Kannapolis, averaging .500 (8-for-16) in his four games with three homers and eight RBI. The backstop recorded his first career multi-home run game in Thursday's twin bill opener, becoming the third Power batter to do so this season (Dean Nevarez, April 26 vs. ASH and Jarred Kelenic, April 27 vs. ASH). Anchia is the first batter to homer in back-to-back at-bats since Trae Arbet on April 12, 2017, vs. ASH. The Nova Southeastern product collected a career-best five RBI Thursday, the first West Virginia slugger to accomplish that feat since Deon Stafford six RBI August 11, 2018, at ROM.

PILING UP THE STRIKEOUTS: West Virginia's pitching staff compiled 11 strikeouts Sunday afternoon, fanning double-digit batters for the 19th time. Their season-high in strikeouts is 19, which they have accomplished twice (April 6 at Greenville and April 15 vs. Lakewood). The Power's 356 total strikeouts are fourth-most in the South Atlantic League.

HOT START: J.R. Davis continued his solid showing in his first homestand with the Power, notching a 1-for-4 effort Sunday afternoon. Overall, he is 7-for-24 (.292) with a double, four RBI and four runs scored during this homestand. He has reached base in each of his six games since joining the Power. The Oklahoma State product was added to West Virginia's roster May 7 after playing in one game with Triple-A Tacoma.

HOME COOKING: Moyers thoroughly enjoys pitching in the friendly confines of Appalachian Power Park. The southpaw has hurled three of his four quality starts at home. The University of Rhode Island product has also thrown three quality starts in his last four outings, and worked at least six innings in a start for the fifth time this season. Moyers is 2-1 with a 0.95 ERA in his three starts at home, while he boasts an 0-2 record with a 7.36 ERA in four road outings.

WALK THIS WAY: Kelenic, Ryan Ramiz and Rosa have all utilized their keen eyes at the plate this season to increase their productivity for West Virginia. Ramiz and Rosa have both worked 20-plus walks, with Rosa tied for fourth-best in the league with 21 free passes and Ramiz tied for sixth-highest at 20. Kelenic's 19 walks are tied for eighth-most. Kelenic's 19 base on balls have enabled him to reach base safely in 30 of his 34 games played, while Ramiz has climbed aboard in 23 of his 29 contests and Rosa in 28 of his 34 games. In his first two games, Johnny Slater has worked three walks.

BY THE SLIMMEST OF MARGINS: West Virginia dropped its fifth game by one run this season, moving their record to 7-5 in one-run contests in 2019. The Power has played the fifth-most one-run games in the South Atlantic League (Greenville, 18, 8-10). However, West Virginia does hold the fourth-best winning percentage in one-run affairs at .583.

DOMINANT DAYEISON: Dayeison Arias fired another two scoreless innings with a pair of strikeouts Sunday afternoon. The Dominican native has not allowed a run in his last seven appearances, dating back to April 25 and spanning 10 innings. Arias has ceded just four hits and struck out 13 batters during his incredible stretch out of the pen.

RAMIREZ DEBUTS WITH MARLINS: On Saturday, former Power outfielder Harold Ramirez made his MLB debut with the Miami Marlins against the New York Mets at Citi Field. Ramirez went 1-for-4 in his big league debut, singling in the ninth inning with two outs against former Mariners closer Edwin Diaz for his first Major League hit. A member of the 2014 West Virginia squad, Ramirez holds the longest hitting streak in Power history at 23 games, stretching from June 5 to July 1, 2014. During that span, the Colombia native averaged .347 with one home run and 12 RBI while passing Starling Marte for the franchise mark. Ramirez is the fifth former West Virginia player to make his MLB debut in 2019, joining outfielder Connor Joe, infielder Cole Tucker, LHP Taylor Hearn and RHP Montana DuRapau.

POWER POINTS: West Virginia went 1-for-6 with RISP... The Power turned two double plays for the sixth time in 2019.

