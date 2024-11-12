Van Vliet Named to WJAC Roster

DUBUQUE, IA - Fighting Saints forward Lucas Van Vliet has been named to the Team USA roster for the 2024 World Jr. A Challenge.

Van Vliet, a former member of the USA NTDP, is tied for second on the Fighting Saints in goals with five so far this season. Overall, Van Vliet has eight points with one of his goals coming on the power play.

"We feel very proud and happy for Lucas to have earned the opportunity to represent our country," said head coach Evan Dixon. "His experience with international competition will serve him well in making an impact on Team USA."

The Michigan State commit played two seasons with the USA NTDP program, scoring 25 goals in his international career with Team USA.

The 2024 draft pick of the Vegas Golden Knights will join Team USA for the tournament that will be held in Camrose, Alberta from December 9-15. Team USA will take on Canada East, Sweden and Canada West in its preliminary round games before the medal rounds on Dec. 14 and Dec. 15.

Van Vliet and the Fighting Saints will take on the Des Moines Buccaneers this weekend in a home-and-home matchup.

