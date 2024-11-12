Four Capitols Players and Coach Andy Brandt Named to World Junior A Challenge

November 12, 2024 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Madison Capitols News Release







The Madison Capitols are proud to announce that four players from the active roster - Caleb Heil, Ryker Lee, Mason Moe, and John Stout - have been selected to represent their country at the 2024 World Junior A Challenge. Adding to the Capitols' international presence, Head Coach and General Manager Andy Brandt has been named as an assistant coach for the tournament, which will take place from December 9-15 in Camrose, Alberta.

Caleb Heil will be making his second consecutive appearance at the WJAC for the US. Last season, the North Dakota commit played in one game for the US stopping 30 of 32 shots sent his way. This season, Heil has a 2.36 goals against average and a .910 save percentage in 8 games with Madison.

Ryker Lee is second on the Capitols in points through fifteen games this season. Lee is towards the top in all major statistical categories for USHL rookies this season offensively. He sits in second place on Madison in points with 14. Lee played on the Hlinka Gretzky Cup team last summer.

Mason Moe will once again dawn the Stars and Stripes after representing his country in the Five Nations Tournament in Czechia earlier in November. Moe also was part of the Hlinka Gretzky Cup in Edmonton this past summer. Moe has seven points in 12 games with Madison this season.

John Stout is tied for the league lead in plus-minus rating this season at a +12. The defenseman is in his second season with the Capitols, first full, and has been a mainstay on the Madison blue line this season dressing in all fifteen games. Stout has six points this season.

Andy Brandt is in his second season as the head coach and general manager of the Madison Capitols. Brandt led Madison to a record season last season in the point and win category and has the team off to a hot start this season at 9-4-1-1.

The four players this season for Madison matches how many have played for the Capitols in the event in the past. All players representing Madison in the event's history can be found below:

2024: Caleb Heil, Ryker Lee, Mason Moe, John Stout

2023: Finn Brink, Will Felicio

2022: Quinn Finley

2016: Mick Messner

Stay connected with the Madison Capitols on social media and the team's official website for the latest updates, news, and behind-the-scenes content as the team gears up for an exhilarating season ahead.

• Discuss this story on the United States Hockey League message board...





United States Hockey League Stories from November 12, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.