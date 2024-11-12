Waterloo Black Hawks Weekly Preview

November 12, 2024 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Waterloo Black Hawks News Release







Tri, Tri Again

The Tri-City Storm come to Young Arena on both Friday (7:05 p.m.) and Saturday (6:05 p.m.) this weekend. The Hawks welcome their central Nebraska guests while battling for a share of the USHL Western Conference lead with another Nebraska team, the Lincoln Stars. Waterloo won a 6-2 decision against Tri-City on October 13th when the teams met in Kearney. The Storm have been formidable as the away team, producing a 4-2-0 record in true road games, including victories in their last three.

Homestanding

Friday's game is the first of five consecutive home games for Waterloo. The Hawks are 4-0-2 at Young Arena so far this season. The 10 resulting standings points are the most for the team through six Commercial Street games since the fall of 2019. The Hawks are currently tied among Western Conference teams for the fewest home games played to date. That's despite having played more total games than any Western team.

Monteiro Making a Mark

Forward JJ Monteiro has been producing points regularly during the last three weeks. He has at least one goal or assist in each of the past six games. That included his first USHL goal on November 1st against the Sioux Falls Stampede in Waterloo's most recent home game. Last Friday in Sioux City, Monteiro scored again and also added an assist for his first multipoint game in the USHL. The Providence recruit has played in every Hawks game so far, contributing 11 points (two goals, nine assists).

Ending the OT Drought

Last Saturday, the Hawks won a shootout against the Sioux City Musketeers. It was Waterloo's first overtime or shootout win of 2024/25 following four losses. The winless overtime streak actually extended back to the final game of 2023/24. The Hawks also snapped another dry spell on Saturday. Teddy Townsend's shootout conversion was the first by a Black Hawk following nine unsuccessful attempts dating back to a shootout winner by Gavyn Thoreson last February 18th against the Youngstown Phantoms. This season, Waterloo has now been involved in five overtimes, the most of any team in the USHL.

Recent Games

The Black Hawks won two high-scoring road games against the Sioux City Musketeers last weekend. Landon Nycz produced the game-winning goal Friday during a 6-4 decision. Four other Waterloo skaters had multipoint nights. Then Saturday, the Hawks edged the Musketeers 5-4 in a shootout. Teddy Townsend had the lone shootout conversion after also scoring during regulation. In total, ten different Waterloo players each contributed a goal during the weekend.

For complete box scores from previous Black Hawks games, visit ushl.com.

