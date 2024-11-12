Hawks Ready for WJAC

November 12, 2024 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Waterloo Black Hawks News Release







Waterloo, Iowa - Brendan McMorrow will be on the ice while Matt Smaby and Spenser Popinga are on the bench next month during the 2024 World Junior A Challenge in Camrose, Alberta.

USA Hockey announced the U.S. Junior Select Team roster on Tuesday in preparation for the event. Smaby and Popinga return to the WJAC after helping to lead the American team last December. McMorrow also has substantial experience in international competition after spending two seasons with USA Hockey's National Team Development Program.

McMorrow is currently Waterloo's leading goal-scorer (eight) and is tied for third on the team with 12 points through 17 games. The Denver recruit has five multipoint nights, including three occasions when he has tallied two goals in the same game. McMorrow is one of two Black Hawks with multiple game-winning goals: October 4th at Des Moines and November 1st versus Sioux Falls. Across two seasons, he played in 65 previous USHL games with the NTDP, notching 14 goals and 18 assists.

McMorrow has worn red, white, and blue during competitions in Canada, Switzerland, and Finland. Last spring, he helped the U.S. Under 18 Team earn a silver medal during the IIHF World Under 18 Championships. McMorrow was part of U.S. squads which claimed first place in four other international competitions.

Smaby will be participating in his third consecutive World Junior A Challenge and his second as the U.S. head coach. Last season, he led the Junior Selects to a perfect record during the preliminary stage, prior to a third-place finish. Smaby was an assistant coach during the 2022 event.

Popinga will once again pull double duty for Team USA, serving as both equipment manager and strength coach. This will be the fifth time he has traveled north of the border for this competition. Popinga has returned with two gold and two bronze medals from those prior efforts.

This year's World Junior A Challenge will include four teams. Canada East, Canada West, and Sweden will appear in Camrose. Canada West is the defending champion; their 2023 roster included Dylan Compton, Ryan Zaremba, and Sam Huck who are all currently skating for the Black Hawks. Waterloo defenseman Morgan Brady is also a World Junior A Challenge alum after participating in the 2022 event.

Team USA will play each of the other entrants ahead of the semifinal and medal round games. The competition begins on December 9th and concludes December 15th.

The entire U.S. Junior Select roster is comprised of players from the United States Hockey League.

• Discuss this story on the United States Hockey League message board...





United States Hockey League Stories from November 12, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.