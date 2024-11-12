Pechar, Rombach Named to WJAC Roster

November 12, 2024 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Lincoln Stars News Release







Lincoln Stars forward Jack Pechar and defenseman Jacob Rombach have been added to the United States Junior Select Team for the 2024 World Junior A Challenge.

The 2024 WJAC takes place Dec. 9-15 in Camrose, Alberta. Pechar and Rombach will be looking to help the Americans win the tournament for the 10th time after finishing in third place last season.

Pechar, 19, is in his third season with the Stars and is second on the 2024-25 squad with 14 points. He tied for the team lead with six power-play goals last season while finishing fourth on the Stars with 19 goals and 33 points.

The Niskayuna, N.Y. native is committed to play college hockey at Northeastern. He previously recorded 68 points in 61 games for Selects Academy 18U AAA in 2022-23 and 93 points (37+56) in 56 games for South Kent School 16U AAA in 2021-22.

"I've never had the chance to throw on that jersey before," Pechar said, "so it's definitely something that is special. It's something that you dream of, getting to represent your country."

Rombach, 17, is representing his country for a second time this season after playing for Team USA in the Hlinka-Gretzky Cup in August. He has two assists in 19 games this season after posting nine points (3+6) in 59 games last season.

The Blaine, Minn. native appeared on NHL Central Scouting's Preliminary Draft Watch List as a 'B' rated prospect, projecting him as a second round pick in the 2024 NHL Draft. He previously recorded 19 points (9+10) in 26 games at Spring Lake High School in Minnesota in 2022-23.

"It's always an honor to represent your country and you can't take that for granted," Rombach said. "Just playing with the best players in your age group and your country and competing against other nation's top guys is a great experience."

The World Junior A Hockey Challenge pits some of the top 18-and-under prospects from around the world against each other. This year's tournament will feature Canada East, Canada West, Sweden and the United States. The five teams are made up of players born in 2006 and 2007, with a maximum of five 2005-born players allowed on each team.

• Discuss this story on the United States Hockey League message board...





United States Hockey League Stories from November 12, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.