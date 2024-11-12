U.S. Sets Roster for World Junior a Challenge

November 12, 2024 - United States Hockey League (USHL) News Release







The United States Hockey League (USHL) has placed 22 players on the U.S. Junior Select Team for the 2024 World Junior A Challenge, which will be held from Dec. 9-15 at Encana Arena in Camrose, Alberta.

This year's tournament will follow a four-team format. The U.S., Canada East, Canada West and Sweden will compete for seeding through three preliminary-round games. The semifinals will take place on Dec. 14 with the bronze and gold-medal games scheduled for Dec. 15.

Notable players on the U.S. roster include Buffalo Sabres prospect Luke Osburn (Youngstown Phantoms/Wisconsin), Detroit Red Wings prospect Austin Baker (Sioux Falls Stampede/Michigan State), Vegas Golden Knights prospect Lucas Van Vliet (Dubuque Fighting Saints/Michigan State) and Colorado Avalanche prospect Will Zellers (Green Bay Gamblers/North Dakota). Caleb Heil (Madison Capitols/North Dakota) is the only returning player for the U.S. Junior Select Team.

Representing the USHL's B-rated skaters from NHL Central Scouting's Preliminary Players to Watch List for the 2025 NHL Draft are Ben Kevan (Des Moines Buccaneers/Arizona State), Jacob Rombach (Lincoln Stars/Minnesota), Mason Moe (Madison Capitols/Minnesota) and Ryker Lee (Madison Capitols/Michigan State).

General Manager Marc Boxer and Head Coach Matt Smaby (Waterloo Black Hawks) will return to their roles, joined by Assistant Coaches Andy Brandt (Madison Capitols), Tyler Haskins (Chicago Steel) and Brandon Wildung (Sioux Falls Stampede). Support staff include Athletic Trainer Nick Hart (Omaha Lancers), Strength and Conditioning Coach Spenser Popinga (Waterloo Black Hawks) and Equipment Manager Matty Oliver (Fargo Force).

The U.S. seeks its 10th tournament crown, previously winning in 2008, 2009, 2010, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2016, 2018 and 2022. Last year, the U.S. took third place with a victory over Sweden in the bronze-medal game.

• Discuss this story on the United States Hockey League message board...





United States Hockey League Stories from November 12, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.