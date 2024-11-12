Mutryn, Haskins to Represent U.S. at 2024 World Junior a Challenge

November 12, 2024 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Chicago Steel News Release







GENEVA, ILLINOIS - Chicago Steel forward Teddy Mutryn and Associate Head Coach Tyler Haskins were announced as selections to represent the United States at the 2024 World Junior A Challenge in Camrose, Alberta, Canada, USA Hockey announced Tuesday.

The tournament will run December 9-15 and includes the U.S. Junior Select Team along with Sweden and two teams from Canada competing.

Mutryn has been one of the top scorers for the Steel this season, tallying nine points, tied for third-most for Chicago, including six goals which are tied for the most on the team. Mutryn had an impressive stretch of games from Oct. 20 to Nov. 2 where he scored five goals on 14 shots, a conversion percentage of almost 36%, along with two assists for seven points in five games.

Among rookies in the league, Mutryn's nine points are tied for fourth, while his six goals are the second-most for rookies.

Last month, Mutryn was one of four Chicago Steel players to be featured on the NHL Central Scouting Players to Watch List ahead of the 2025 NHL Draft. Mutryn received a "C" Rating, a grade given by NHL Central Scouting that tags a player as a potential 4th/5th round draft pick.

"We're extremely happy for Teddy; it's such a well-deserved achievement," said Associate Head Coach Tyler Haskins. "Teddy's relentless effort, leadership, and passion for getting better every day help push his teammates and our entire organization in the right direction."

Haskins is in his second season with the Steel after being named Associate Head Coach in 2023. He joined the Steel from Grizzlys Wolfsburg of the Deutsche Eishockey Liga (DEL), Germany's top professional league, where he was an assistant coach from 2020-2023.

Originally from Madison, Ohio, Haskins played in the USHL in the 2001-2002 season for Sioux City before a standout career in the OHL from 2002-2007. A fifth round selection of the Detroit Red Wings in the 2004 NHL Draft, Haskins played three seasons in the American Hockey League before joining Wolfsburg in 2010. He played eight seasons in the DEL, five as captain.

After retiring from his successful playing career, Haskins led Wolfsburg's scouting for two seasons, then became assistant coach of the club in 2019.

The four teams in the Junior A Challenge will compete for seeding in three preliminary-round games. The semifinals will take place on Dec. 14 with the bronze and gold medal games scheduled for Dec. 15.

The U.S. seeks its 10th tournament crown, previously winning in 2008, 2009, 2010, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2016, 2018 and 2022. Last year, the U.S. took third place with a victory over Sweden in the bronze medal game.

The Steel will host the Lincoln Stars on Friday, November 15 at 7:05 pm for Sensory Friendly Night presented by Rising Lights Project and Laura Henrikson - Realtor. The night will feature accommodations for those with disabilities that make it difficult to attend sporting events, such as no goal horn, lower volume music, a sensory room, and more.

November 15 is also a Lou Malnati's Family Pack game, where fans can get four tickets, four hot dogs, four chips, four sodas or water, four Chuck-A-Pucks, and two Lou Malnati personal pizza coupons for just $60.

The Steel will cap off next weekend on Saturday, November 16 at 7:05 pm against Lincoln on "STANLEY" Cup Night, where they will pay homage to the Stanley Cup... no, not the best trophy in sports...the viral sensation and must-have thirst-quenching STANLEY cups. The first 500 fans will receive a Steel Straw Topper, and fans can win STANLEY Quenchers courtesy of STANLEY throughout the night.

Tickets are on sale now starting at just $10. All Steel tickets are digital, and fans are encouraged to purchase online in advance at ChicagoSteelHockeyTeam.com.

Season ticket plans are on sale now, starting at just 5 games for $50. Season ticket plans are built on flexibility as fans have the option of choosing their own games throughout the season with multiple benefits including season ticket gifts and special events.

Group tickets and experiences, suites and other premium areas, including the Coors Light Chill Zone and Ice Side Tables, are also on sale now.

For more information, call 855-51-STEEL.

Chicago Steel Upcoming Schedule presented by Midwest Orthopaedics at Rush:

Friday, November 15 vs. Lincoln Stars (7:05 pm CT) | Sensory-Friendly Night presented by Rising Lights Project and Laura Henrikson - Realtor | Lou Malnati's Family Pack Game

Saturday, November 16 vs. Lincoln Stars (7:05 pm CT) | STANLEY Cup Night with Straw Topper Giveaway (first 500 fans)

Friday, November 22 at Des Moines Buccaneers (7:00 pm CT)

United States Hockey League Stories from November 12, 2024

