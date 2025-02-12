Van Olm's Late Winning Goal Earns Spokane Tough OT Win

Spokane, Wash. - The Chiefs played a rare midweek game on Tuesday night, welcoming the Wenatchee Wild to town for another TicketsWest Player Magnet Giveaway. The first 1,000 fans in the building received a limited edition Saige Weinstein Magnet.

The first period was played largely in the Wenatchee end, with the Chiefs racking up 14 shots and earning two power play chances.

Spokane Captain Berkly Catton opened his account for the night with a power play goal at 18:20.

Goaltender Dawson Cowan found Owen Martin in space who played give and go with Catton for the goal. For Cowan it was his second assist of the season and Martin's sixth point in the last three games.

Wenatchee would turn the momentum in the second period, finding the goal twice in quick succession at 4:17 and 4:43, both on the power play. Evan Friesen and Lukas McCloskey gave the Wild a one goal leading heading into the final period.

The third period started slow but quickly picked up speed. Brayden Crampton found the scoresheet for the second consecutive game. His long range effort took a fortunate deflection off the goaltender and bounced into the net.

Wenatchee looked to snatch the win with a goal from Dunphy at 12:12 to take a 3-2 lead.

Spokane pulled Dawson Cowan and peppered the net down the stretch with the extra attacker on the ice. Shea Van Olm made the advantage count with a late tying goal with just 30 seconds remaining in regulation.

Van Olm picked up the loose puck from Sarkenov and slammed it home for his WHL-leading 41st of the season. Parr also picked up an assist on the play.

For the second straight game, the Chiefs would head to overtime.

Both teams retained possession in the bonus frame but it was the Chiefs finding a way to win in the end.

Berkly Catton made the play, holding the puck until the last moment before sliding it across the net front to Van Olm for his 42nd goal of the season.

Spokane went 1/4 on the power play and won the shot count 35-18. Six different players picked up assists with Spokane's four goals spread across Van Olm (2G), Catton (1G, 1A), and Crampton (1G).

The Chiefs played in front of 4,626 rabid Chiefs fans on Tuesday night, the largest crowd across seven games throughout the WHL.

Up next Spokane will play at Tri-City on Valentine's Day before returning home on Saturday the 15th for Chiefs Fight Cancer presented by Inland Imaging against the Americans.

Doors will open at a special 3:30 PM early start for a Spokane Women's Hockey exhibition game, followed by the Chiefs game at 6:05. Spokane will be wearing specialty jerseys to be auctioned off on the concourse throughout the game, with a portion of proceeds benefiting long-time charity partner, Every Woman Can PNW. Fans must have a ticket to the Chiefs game to enter the building early and watch the exhibition game.

