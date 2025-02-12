American Forward Owen Shadrick Signs with Rebels

February 12, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Red Deer Rebels News Release







RED DEER - The Red Deer Rebels are excited to announce that 16-year-old forward Owen Shadrick has signed a WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement with the team.

Shadrick, who is from Valencia, California, is currently with Chicago Mission 16U AAA and has 24 points (9 goals, 15 assists) in 31 games. He joined the Chicago Mission 18U squad for the recent Circle K Classic tournament in Calgary and had two points in four games.

In 2023-24, Shadrick played for Los Angeles Jr. Kings U15 AAA and had 77 points (32 goals, 45 assists) in 78 games.

Owen Shadrick

Forward

Date of Birth: May 29, 2008

Height: 6'2

Weight: 165 lbs.

Shoots: Left

