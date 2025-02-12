Prince George Cougars Announce, 'Cougars Fight Cancer' Night with Mega 50/50 Jackpot

PRINCE GEORGE- The Prince George Cougars, in partnership with PRD Construction, are proud to present 'Cougars Fight Cancer' Night on Friday, February 28th, when the team takes on their division rivals, the Kamloops Blazers at CN Centre. This special event aims to unite the community in the fight against cancer while raising crucial funds for cancer research and support services.

PRD Construction on 'Cougars Fight Cancer Night'

At PRD Construction Ltd., we are honoured to sponsor 'Prince George Cougars Fight Cancer', an initiative that resonates deeply with our organization and the communities we serve. Cancer has profoundly affected the lives of many individuals and families, leaving lasting impacts on those who have been touched by the disease.

Through sponsorship of this event, we share our unwavering support for the fight against cancer and raise awareness, and the funds necessary, to promote continued research and patient support initiatives for Northern communities.

We have witnessed the remarkable courage, strength and resilience of individuals fighting cancer. 'Cougars Fight Cancer' is not just a hockey game. 'Cougars Fight Cancer' is recognition of resilience, hope, and the strength of community. We encourage everyone to join us on February 28th, puck drop at 7:00 pm!

Together, we will bring hope and healing - together we are stronger.

MEGA 50/50 JACKPOT - WIN BIG, GIVE BACK

One of the highlights of the evening will be the Mega 50/50 Jackpot, which will start at a guaranteed $50,000. This is one of the largest 50/50 draws of the season, giving fans a chance to take home a life-changing prize while supporting a meaningful cause. All proceeds from the draw will go directly to the BC Cancer Foundation.

SPECIALTY JERSEYS & FUNDRAISING INITIATIVES

The Cougars will be hitting the ice in exclusive 'Cougars Fight Cancer' specialty jerseys. These limited-edition jerseys will be revealed later this week, and fans will have the opportunity to bid on the game-worn sweaters, with all proceeds benefiting the BC Cancer Foundation.

Kal Tire has joined the cause with an exciting raffle featuring multiple prizes of varying values, including $4,000, $2,500, and $1,000. Some of the prizes up for grabs include a $500 Kal Tire gift card, multiple gift baskets, cleaning services from Spotless Dry Cleaners, a 30-day Northern Baseball Training package, and many more exciting prizes! The draw will support the Kordyban Lodge "Peace of Mind Fund." Below are the details regarding the raffle:

- 4,000 tickets are available for purchase from multiple locations including:

Both Kal Tire locations

Spirit of the North

Prince George Cougars Games (February 14, February 25, February 26 and February 28)

Canadian Tire on weekends

- Kal Tire will be matching up to $10,000.00 to support the Kordyban Lodge and the winners (3 prizes) will be announced during the Cougars Fight Cancer game on February 28th, 2025.

- Tickets are on sale starting February 13th, 2025

JOIN THE FIGHT - GET YOUR TICKETS TODAY!

Tickets for this exciting night are on sale now HERE. Join us at CN Centre on February 28th and be part of an unforgettable night of hockey, community spirit, and hope.

For more information, visit www.pgcougars.com or follow us on social media for updates.

