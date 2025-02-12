Oil Kings and Pats Meet for Final Time this Season

Edmonton, Alta. - The Edmonton Oil Kings begin a busy stretch tonight as they host the Regina Pats at Rogers Place.

It's the first of a stretch of four games in six days for the Oil Kings with valuable points on the line in the WHL's Eastern Conference playoff race.

Heading into Wednesday's action, the Oil Kings are seventh in the Eastern Conference with 58 points, but they do sit just one point back of sixth place Brandon and two points back of fifth place Saskatoon. They're 27-19-2-2 on the season and have earned points in all three of their February games, most recently a 6-3 win over the Moose Jaw Warriors on Saturday night at Rogers Place.

Edmonton's line of Adam Jecho, Miroslav Holinka, and Captain Gavin Hodnett will look to stay hot for the Oil Kings as they've earned 12 points across their last two games. Edmonton's penalty kill has also vaulted to the top spot in the league with an 81.6% success rate.

The Pats are on the second half of a back-to-back tonight as they are coming off a 4-1 loss to the Red Deer Rebels last night. Regina currently sits 10th in the Eastern Conference with a 14-31-4-2 record, good for 34 points. They're led offensively by Edmonton product Julien Maze who 36 points in 49 games.

Tonight marks the fourth and final meeting this season between the Oil Kings and Pats. All three meetings have been decided by one goal, and an identical 3-2 score. Edmonton has won two of the three, including the most recent two games. Two of the three have also needed extra time. 7 players have each earned two points for the Oil Kings in the season series, while Regina is led offensively in the series by Julien Maze who has three points in three games split between the Pats and Everett Silvertips.

Game time from Rogers Place is 7 p.m.

Oil Kings Scoring Leaders (GP, G-A-Pts):

Gracyn Sawchyn (39, 23-36-59)

Gavin Hodnett (50, 23-29-52)

Roan Woodward (50, 17-25-42)

Lukas Sawchyn (50, 11-26-37)

Adam Jecho (39, 16-20-36)

Milestone Watch:

F Gracyn Sawchyn is 19 points away from 200 in the WHL

F Marshall Finnie is 14 points away from 100 in the WHL

F Adam Jecho is 7 games away from 100 in the WHL and 17 points away from 100 in the WHL

F Cole Miller is 16 points away from 100 in the WHL

Pats Scoring Leaders (GP, G-A-Pts):

Julien Maze (49, 10-26-36)

Caden Brown (45, 16-15-31)

Keets Fawcett (49, 8-13-21)

John Babcock (46, 1-20-21)

Ephram McNutt (35, 4-16-20)

