Rowan Guest Pots First Western Hockey League Goal In Tight Loss To Thunderbirds
February 12, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Kelowna Rockets News Release
Rowan Guest registered his first career Western Hockey League goal but the Kelowna Rockets fell 3-2 to the Seattle Thunderbirds on Tuesday night in Seattle.
The first period was scoreless as both teams limited the opposing team's offensive chances, with Kelowna finishing the period with seven shots and Seattle finishing with 10. The second period is where the we saw the game's first goal as Coster Dunn capitalized on a Thunderbirds power play to make it 1-0. Kelowna was quick to respond with a power play marker of their own as Hiroki Gojsic found Hayden Pauapenkis in the slot and he fired a bullet past Scott Ratzlaff to tie the game at one.
Kelowna would take the lead late in the second period when Rowan Guest fired a shot from the point that hit a Thunderbirds defender and deflected past Ratzlaff for a 2-1 lead heading into the third period. Seattle would tie the game five minutes into the third period as Matej Pekar scored his 12th of the campaign and Nathan Pilling would find the back of the net five and a half minutes later to make it 3-2.
Kelowna had several quality chances to tie the game late in the third but were unable to final the equalizer that would send the game to overtime with Seattle taking a 3-2 victory.
ADDITIONAL STATS
Seattle outshot Kelowna 37-27
Kelowna went 1/2 on the power play while Seattle went 1/4
Rowan Guest scored his first Western Hockey League goal
UP NEXT
Kelowna will now make their way to Kamloops on Friday, February 14th. Kelowna will then return home for two home games, hosting the Blazers on February 15th and February 17th.
Tickets can be purchased online at selectyourtickets.com, by calling Select Your Tickets at 250-762-5050 or by visiting the Select Your Tickets box office at the Prospera Place box office. The box office is open 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Monday through Friday and opens at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday home game days.
Images from this story
|
Owen Folstrom of the Kelowna Rockets
(Steve Dunsmoor)
