Oil Kings Recall Stroeder from Saskatoon Contacts
February 12, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Edmonton Oil Kings News Release
Edmonton, Alta. - The Edmonton Oil Kings announced today that they have recalled 2009-born forward Kayden Stroeder from the Saskatoon Contacts in the SMAAAHL.
Stroeder joins the Oil Kings after having already played six games with the club this season. He has three goals and three assists for six points, which is the most by an Oil King in their 15-year-old season in Modern Franchise History.
This season with the Contacts, Stroeder leads the team in goals (22), assists (31), and points (53). He is eighth in the SMAAAHL in points as well.
Stroeder, out of Lanigan, Sask., was the fifth overall selection in the 2024 WHL Prospects Draft.
• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...
Western Hockey League Stories from February 12, 2025
- Oil Kings Recall Stroeder from Saskatoon Contacts - Edmonton Oil Kings
- Chiefs Fight Cancer Special Events this Saturday - Spokane Chiefs
- Game Preview: Game 55 at Prince Albert Raiders - Medicine Hat Tigers
- American Forward Owen Shadrick Signs with Rebels - Red Deer Rebels
- Oil Kings and Pats Meet for Final Time this Season - Edmonton Oil Kings
- T-Birds Rocket Past Kelowna - Seattle Thunderbirds
- Spokane Forces Overtime, Steals 4-3 Win Tuesday over Wild - Wenatchee Wild
- Rowan Guest Pots First Western Hockey League Goal In Tight Loss To Thunderbirds - Kelowna Rockets
- Van Olm's Late Winning Goal Earns Spokane Tough OT Win - Spokane Chiefs
- Matecha's 44 saves backstop Americans to win over Blazers - Tri-City Americans
- Pats Open Alberta Road Trip with 4-1 Loss in Red Deer - Regina Pats
- Broncos Fall Flat at Home against Wheat Kings - Swift Current Broncos
- Stars Shine as Wheat Kings Outlast Broncos in Parade of Goals - Brandon Wheat Kings
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.