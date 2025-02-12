Oil Kings Recall Stroeder from Saskatoon Contacts

February 12, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Edmonton Oil Kings News Release







Edmonton, Alta. - The Edmonton Oil Kings announced today that they have recalled 2009-born forward Kayden Stroeder from the Saskatoon Contacts in the SMAAAHL.

Stroeder joins the Oil Kings after having already played six games with the club this season. He has three goals and three assists for six points, which is the most by an Oil King in their 15-year-old season in Modern Franchise History.

This season with the Contacts, Stroeder leads the team in goals (22), assists (31), and points (53). He is eighth in the SMAAAHL in points as well.

Stroeder, out of Lanigan, Sask., was the fifth overall selection in the 2024 WHL Prospects Draft.

