ValleyCats Reveal Four Specialty-Themed Jerseys Benefiting Local Charities

June 26, 2019 - New York-Penn League (NYPL) - Tri-City ValleyCats News Release





TROY, NY - The Tri-City ValleyCats are excited to announce that four of their scheduled theme nights in 2019 will feature specialty jerseys to be worn by the team and auctioned or raffled off for charity. The team will wear specialty jerseys on Friday, July 12, Sunday, July 28, Wednesday, August 14, and Sunday, August 25, with each matching that night's promotion at the ballpark.

"Every year, we look forward to working with our charitable partners on these fun theme nights," Assistant General Manager Michelle Skinner said. "The team enjoys being a part of the promotion on the field, while our fans have the chance to support great causes and take home a piece of game worn memorabilia."

On Friday July 12, the 'Cats will be wearing wizard-themed baseball jerseys as part of Wizard Night presented by State Farm at Joseph L. Bruno Stadium. The jerseys will be raffled off during the game to benefit Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Capital Region.

Sunday, July 28 will see the team partner with Make-A-Wish Northeast New York and the Harlem Globetrotters on Swishes for Wishes Night to wear Globetrotters-themed jerseys, which will be auctioned off in support of Make-A-Wish.

As part of the team's celebration of the 50th anniversary of Woodstock on Wednesday, August 14, Tri-City will don tie-dye themed jerseys which will be auctioned off to benefit the National MS Society's Upstate New York Chapter. Presented by American National Insurance, the special jersey is coupled with the Jimi Hendrix Bobblehead Giveaway, which will be presented to the first 1,500 fans through the gate.

The final specialty jersey night of the 2019 season will take place on Sunday, August 25 as part of NFL Night and Childhood Cancer Awareness Night. The ValleyCats will be wearing football-themed jerseys to be auctioned off to benefit the Logan Strong Foundation.

The specialty jerseys that are worn each night will be auctioned or raffled off through the online application LiveSource, with proceeds benefiting different charities. LiveSource allows a simple and easy biding process from your phone, where patrons download the LiveSource app from Apple iTunes or Google Play, create an account, bid for items of their choice, receive notifications when they are outbid, and pay for their item securely via credit card from the palm of their hand.

For more information, or to purchase tickets, log-on to tcvalleycats.com, call 518-629-CATS, or visit the Joseph L. Bruno Stadium box office.

• Discuss this story on the New York-Penn League message board...





New York-Penn League Stories from June 26, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.