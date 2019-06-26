Scrappers Return to Eastwood Field June 28-30

Vs. Batavia Muckdogs (Marlins)

Friday, June 28 vs. Batavia @ 7:05pm

Stick around after the game for a Queen themed fireworks show following the game presented by Trumbull Regional Medical Center & Hillside Rehabilitation Hospital, 21 WFMJ, WBCB and radio partner Mix 98.9.

Saturday, June 29 vs. Batavia @ 7:05pm

It's the first bobblehead night of the season! The first 1,000 fans through the gate will receive a Michael Brantley bobblehead presented by Toyota of Warren and 21 WFMJ.

Sunday, June 30 vs. Batavia @ 4:05 PM

It's Family Fun Day presented by McDonald's Owner/Operators of the Mahoning Valley & 95.9 Kiss FM. Enjoy face painting, balloon animals and glitter tattoos from Laughing Ladybug. Following the game all kids can run the bases! Every Sunday is Second Chance Sunday presented by Ohio Lottery. Bring any non-winning Ohio Lottery tickets to the Chevy All Stars Box Office to receive a buy one get one free upper box ticket. Plus, fans 18 and over will receive a free Ohio Lottery scratch n' win ticket with a chance to win up to $50. It's Pro Football Hall of Fame Night! We will be announcing the Pro Football Hall of Fame Ultimate Prize Pack winner and the first 100 kids through the gate will receive a FREE Child admission ticket to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

