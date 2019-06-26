Black Bears Host Fourth of July Fireworks Show at Monongalia County Ballpark

Granville, WV - This Independence Day, the West Virginia Black Bears will host their Fourth of July spectacular featuring local youth baseball, area vendors and the largest fireworks display of the season, presented by MVB Bank.

Though the Black Bears will not play a home game over Independence Day, they are opening their ballpark to host two local American Legion Baseball teams-Morgantown Post 2 and Bridgeport Post 68. Both teams consist of local amateur players between the ages of 13 and 19 who will play in an exhibition game that evening.

"Just because we aren't hosting our own game it shouldn't mean we can't host a baseball game. Baseball and the Fourth of July go together-it just makes sense," said General Manager Matt Drayer. "We will still hold our own Independence Day fireworks right after our game on July 7, but we wanted to do something for our community the day of the Fourth of July."

In addition to the Legion Baseball game, there will be an array of local food and service vendors and specials on concessions, courtesy of Sodexo. The fireworks show will begin at dark and will feature the biggest and most exciting fireworks display ever put on at Monongalia County Ballpark by Zambelli Fireworks.

"It's going to be the biggest fireworks display we've ever had," said Drayer. "It's going to be amazing."

Admission to the event is $5, and wristbands will be issued at the gates. Gates will open at 6:05 p.m., while the Legion game will begin at 7:05 p.m. Fireworks will begin immediately following the game.

For more information, please follow @WVBlackBears on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter or call the front office at (304) 293-7910.

