ValleyCats Record Third Shutout Thanks to Gill's Houdini Act

June 7, 2023 - Frontier League (FL) - Tri-City ValleyCats News Release







EVANSVILLE, IN - Elijah Gill worked in and out of trouble in the Tri-City ValleyCats (12-11) big offensive outburst, and 8-0 victory over the Evansville Otters (14-9) on Wednesday at Bosse Field. The shutout was the third of the season for the ValleyCats.

Tri-City scored in the first inning for the second day in a row. Jaxon Hallmark greeted Zach Smith with a double. Hallmark went to third on a groundout from Cito Culver. Trey Hair brought in Hallmark with a groundout to third to give the ValleyCats a 1-0 lead.

Aaron Altherr began the fourth inning with a single. Jakob Goldfarb and Pavin Parks walked to load the bases. Hallmark drove in Altherr with a single. Hair had an RBI walk to plate Goldfarb, and pull the 'Cats ahead, 3-0.

Tri-City placed baserunners on each square base in the fifth after a single from Altherr, a walk to Goldfarb, and a free pass to Pat Adams. Parks lifted a sac fly to knock in Altherr, and moved Goldfarb to third. Hallmark collected his third hit of the day with an RBI single as Adams advanced to third. Hallmark stole second before Culver had a swinging bunt single against Jason Krick to put the ValleyCats on top, 7-0.

Carson McCusker, who extended his hit streak to a team-best 11 games this season with a single in the first, added to the lead in the eighth. He belted a solo homer off Tyler Vail to make it an 8-0 ballgame. The long ball was McCusker's seventh of the year. He has had a multi-hit performance in each of his last six games and in 10 of his last 11 games.

Gill (2-1) earned the win. He worked out of a bases-loaded two-out jam in the third, and a bases-loaded, one-out jam in the sixth in an 111-pitch effort. Gill turned in his second consecutive quality start by throwing six shutout innings, giving up six hits and five walks, while striking out four.

Smith (3-1) received the loss. He tossed 4.2 innings, yielding seven runs on nine hits, walking five, and striking out four.

The ValleyCats conclude their three game road trip in Evansville tomorrow. First pitch is scheduled for 7:35 PM EDT at Bosse Field.

FINAL | TRI-CITY 8 | EVANSVILLE 0

W: Elijah Gill (2-1)

L: Zach Smith (3-1)

Time of Game: 2:50

Attendance: 1,239

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from June 7, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.