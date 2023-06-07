Siteman Fundraising Night June 23
June 7, 2023 - Frontier League (FL) - Gateway Grizzlies News Release
On Friday, June 23 Siteman Cancer Center will be partnering with a Gateway Grizzlies for our cancer awareness night.
Purchase a Ticket Package, and portions of proceeds go directly back to Siteman Cancer Center. The ticket package includes a Siteman/Grizzlies hat! Use promocode Siteman23 to participate.
Siteman will also have a table at the event.
We hope to see you there to show your support.
