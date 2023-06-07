Boulders Bats Stay Hot in 6-3 Win over ThunderBolts

POMONA, NY - The New York Boulders defeated the Windy City ThunderBolts, 6-3, at a smog-covered Clover Stadium on Wednesday.

The Boulders (13-9) followed up last night's 13-hit performance with another 12 in this morning's game. Boulders first baseman Chris Kwitzer went 4 for 5 with two RBIs.

Windy City (9-14) jumped out to an early 2-0 lead in the top of the second inning after Micah Yonamine led off with a two-run home run. New York wasted no time making up the two-run deficit in the bottom of the second inning as a result of back-to-back errors by the left side of the ThunderBolts infield.

The Boulders' bats stayed awake into the fifth inning, when Patrick Kivlehan hit a monster solo home run over the right center field wall to lead off the inning. Thomas Walraven followed it up with a double and eventually scored.

On the defensive end, Jimmy Costin had a stellar day behind the plate. The North Rockland High School and Rockland Community College product picked off a runner in the second inning and threw out a runner stealing in the fourth.

Rony Baez, in his first ever start with the boulders, threw four innings and allowed two runs on three hits. St. Thomas Aquinas product Aaron Dona continued to shine in his first professional season, allowing one run in four innings of relief to earn his second win of the year. Dylan Smith earned the save in the ninth inning for the Boulders.

ThunderBolts starter Taylor Sung took the loss after allowing three earned runs over six innings.

The Boulders and ThunderBolts will play the series finale on Thursday morning at 10:30 a.m. at Clover Stadium. To purchase tickets, value packs and more, head to the Boulders' website at www.nyboulders.com.

