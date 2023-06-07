Wednesday's Game Postponed Due to Air Quality Issues

June 7, 2023 - Frontier League (FL) - Washington Wild Things News Release







PATERSON, NJ. - Wednesday's middle game between the Jackals and the Wild Things has been postponed. New Jersey's Hinchliffe Stadium is owned by Paterson's school system, which has banned outdoor activities today due to the wildfires/air quality issues and warnings that exist across most of the eastern seaboard.

The game is scheduled to be made up tomorrow as part of a doubleheader which is now scheduled to start at 4:35 p.m. It's the final day the Wild Things and Jackals are scheduled to play in the 2023 regular season and Washington is due for Quebec following tomorrow's doubleheader.

Any updates regarding start time or tomorrow's games will be made available at washingtonwildthings.com and on the team's social media pages.

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from June 7, 2023

Wednesday's Game Postponed Due to Air Quality Issues - Washington Wild Things

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.